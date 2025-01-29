Has Newcastle United FC ever won the Premier League?
The Premier League only began in 1992, and since then, only seven teams have won the competition. Newcastle United are not one of them. They did win the old First Division four times in the early 1900s. However, they have come close to winning the Premier League on two occasions.
When Newcastle United were runners-up in the Premier League
Newcastle United finished second in the Premier League in back-to-back seasons — 1995-96 and 1996-97. Despite having one of the best Newcastle rosters ever assembled, on both occasions, Manchester United pipped them to the title.
During the 1995-96 season, Kevin Keegan's team had the division's top goalscorer, Les Ferdinand — who scored 25 times. They led the league for much of the campaign. However, United regained form when Eric Cantona returned from his ban for kicking a Crystal Palace fan. The pressure got to Keegan in the end, and this season was remembered for his infamous rant on Sky Sports. The Red Devils eventually won the division by four points.
Hopes that Newcastle could go one better the following season were bolstered when they acquired their hometown hero Alan Shearer from Blackburn Rovers. This was a real coup for the Magpies as Shearer also had the option of signing for United.
Newcastle again boasted the Premier League's top goalscorer as Shearer found the back of the net 25 times. The Magpies were disrupted mid-season when Keegan resigned and was replaced by Kenny Dalglish. Unfortunately for the Toon Army, United had the last laugh again as they won the division by seven points this time.
Newcastle are desperate to win a major trophy
With these close misses to winning the Premier League, Newcastle's major trophy drought now stretches back to 1955 when they won the FA Cup. Eddie Howe's side came close to ending this when they reached the EFL Cup final in 2023. However, they lost 2-0 to United that day, with Casemiro and Marcus Rashford scoring.
Newcastle's current roster is very strong. They have one of the best midfield threes in the country —consisting of Sando Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes. Howe's side also has one of the most in-form strikers in the world of soccer, Alexander Isak.
The Premier League title for this season is all but out of reach for Newcastle as they are 12 points behind the division's leaders Liverpool. However, they are in a great position to make it to another EFL Cup final — they lead Arsenal 2-0 on aggregate going into the second leg of their semi-final. They are also still in the FA Cup and play Birmingham City of League One in the next round.
Despite now having the richest owners in soccer, Newcastle has not been able to spend vast amounts due to the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations. The club have still progressed steadily under Howe, and it is surely only a matter of time before they end their trophy drought.