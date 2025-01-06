Premier League rumors: Rashford to Milan, Holding to Coventry, Brereton Diaz to Sheffield United
- Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford linked with AC Milan
- Rob Holding of Crystal Palace could join Frank Lampard at Coventry City
- Sheffield United are set to re-sign Southampton's Chilean Ben Brereton Diaz
Premier League rumors: Marcus Rashford to AC Milan
Due to illness, Marcus Rashford missed Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League yesterday. The wantaway forward has recently been linked with Napoli. However, he might end up at another Serie A team.
MailOnline has reported, "AC Milan are the latest club to consider a potential loan for Manchester United misfit Marcus Rashford."
Milan is having a disappointing season, they are eighth in Serie A and recently replaced their manager, Paulo Fonseca, with Sergio Conceicao. The new boss would want to stamp his authority at the club by delivering a statement signing like Rashford this window.
The Rossoneri's attacking options are currently plagued by injuries — Rafael Leao, Noah Okafor, and Samuel Chukwueze are all out. One of their USMNT players, Christian Pulisic, has only just returned from a calf problem.
Rashford can also play as a center-forward and Milan has lacked goals in that position this season. Tammy Abraham and Alvaro Morata have just six Serie A goals between them this campaign.
Settling in at Milan should be easy for Rashford. Other English players, Abraham, Fikayo Tomori, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, are at the club. Yunus Musah, who grew up in England but plays for the USMNT, is also at Milan. Rashford's former United teammate, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is an adviser at Milan and could be key in the player signing.
Rob Holding to Coventry City
Rob Holding has not played for Crystal Palace in the Premier League this season and has only made the bench once. The former Arsenal defender may need to drop down a level to ensure he starts playing regularly.
According to The Sun, "Frank Lampard wants to add Rob Holding to his Coventry City squad this summer."
Lampard replaced Mark Robins in the Coventry dugout this season. They are currently 15th in the Championship. Having Lampard as their manager should enable the Sky Blues to lure some talented players to the club. Holding has experience in the Championship as he played in the division for Bolton Wanderers — where he started his career.
Ben Brereton Diaz to Sheffield United
Ben Brereton Diaz is yet to score or make an assist for Southampton in 10 Premier League games this season. The Chilean international is set to return to an old stomping ground to try and rediscover his form.
Sky Sports has revealed that "Sheffield United have verbally agreed a loan deal with Southampton for forward Ben Brereton Diaz... It is believed the deal has an option to turn the move into a permanent signing."
Sheffield United are now in the Championship, but Brereton Diaz performed well for them in the Premier League last season. He scored six times, with one assist in 14 matches in the division whilst on loan from Villarreal.
The Blades are currently third in English soccer's second tier. Brereton Diaz could be key to Chris Wilder's side returning to the Premier League.