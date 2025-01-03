Premier League rumors: Rashford update, Walker's Saudi options, Tierney return
- Marcus Rashford linked with Napoli in a swap deal
- Three Saudi Pro League sides want Kyle Walker
- Kieran Tierney could return to Celtic next summer
Premier League rumors: Marcus Rashford to Napoli
Marcus Rashford has not played for Manchester United since he announced he wanted to leave the club. There have been many rumors about where his next destination will be, but it is unclear how anyone will be able to afford him.
Teams in the Saudi Pro League have the money to cover his wages. However, according to MailOnline, "Rashford has rejected three offers from Saudi Arabia worth up to £35million-a-year."
Rashford will want to stay in Europe as he still has ambitions of playing for England. The Sun has reported that "Rashford is at the centre of a stunning swap deal involving Napoli striker Victor Osimhen."
Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, but this swap deal could suit both United and the Italian side. Rashford would join a team that is challenging for Serie A under Antonio Conte. He would also be reunited with former United teammates Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku at the club.
In return, United would get Osimhen — who is one of the most sought-after strikers in soccer. This season in the Super Lig, Osimhen has scored nine times in just 11 games.
Rashford might have other options with TEAMtalk revealing that "Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain are showing renewed interest in exiled Manchester United star Marcus Rashford."
Kyle Walker's Saudi Pro League options
Manchester City's form has surprisingly dipped dramatically this season, and Pep Guardiola will be set to rebuild his side. Guardiola will start by moving on a number of his more senior players. Kyle Walker could be a casualty, but he has several suitors in the Saudi Pro League.
The Sun has announced that "Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad are all believed to still be keen on talking to the England defender."
Joining Al-Nassr would be tempting as they are the club that Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane play for. They also have Walker's former City teammate Aymeric Laporte in their ranks.
Al-Ahli is another team that has familiar faces for Walker on their roster — Riyad Mahrez and Ivan Toney are at the club. They also have Roberto Firmino and Edouard Mendy in their squad.
Al-Ittihad could be the best option for Walker as they are currently top of the Saudi Pro League. They also have a star-studded roster that includes Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Fabinho and Steven Bergwijn.
Kieran Tierney return to Celtic
Celtic lost 3-0 to bitter rivals Rangers yesterday, but the Hoops remain 11 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership. They could also have one of their former star players return to the club, Kieran Tierney.
Sky Sports reports, "talks have begun between Celtic and Tierney’s representatives over a pre-contract move in the summer - with the 27-year-old thought to be keen on a return to Glasgow."
Tierney won the Scottish Premiership four times with Celtic before moving to Arsenal. He lifted the FA Cup with the Gunners but spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad. The defender has made just one appearance for Mikel Arteta's side this campaign, which came in an EFL Cup win over Crystal Palace.