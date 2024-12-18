Premier League rumors: Rashford wants out, Rohl to Southampton, Atubolu to West Ham
- Marcus Rashford wants to leave Manchester United
- Danny Rohl could be the next Southampton manager
- Freiburg's Noah Atubolu linked with West Ham United
Premier League rumors: Marcus Rashford wants out
Marcus Rashford was left out of the Manchester United team that beat Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend. He has now surprisingly announced that he wants to leave Old Trafford.
Henry Winter quoted Rashford on X: "I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps. When I leave it's going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United."
Rashford's future is uncertain as he has few obvious destinations. He has previously been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, but they appear to have moved on from spending huge sums on big names.
Alejandro Garnacho was also left out of Ruben Amorim's side to face City and he could be set to leave United as well. Fichajes has reported that "Atletico Madrid are targeting Alejandro Garnacho in the winter transfer window."
Danny Rohl to Southampton
Danny Rohl got some good exposure when he was a pundit on ITV for their coverage of the Euros last summer. Since then he has guided Sheffield Wednesday to ninth place in the Championship but could now be set for the Premier League.
Florian Plettenberg posted on X, "Talks between Danny Rohl and Southampton are ongoing!"
Southampton sacked Russell Martin last Sunday following their 5-0 thrashing by Tottenham Hotspur. They are at the foot of the Premier League, and Rohl would have a huge task to rescue them from relegation. It is likely that if they appoint Rohl, he will also have the opportunity to get them back up from the Championship.
Noah Atubolu to West Ham United
Lukasz Fabianski starred for West Ham United in their 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth on Monday night. However, the former Poland international is now 39 years old — which is senior even for a goalkeeper.
The Hammers will be looking to reinforce their goalkeeping situation as Alphonse Areola has fallen out of favor. According to Fabrizio Romano, "West Ham have been scouting Freiburg GK Noah Atubolu as potential future target."
Atubolu has played 12 times in the Bundesliga this season and has kept four clean sheets. He has also represented Germany up to U21 level.