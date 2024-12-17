West Ham player ratings: Who stood out in the draw vs. Bournemouth?
Julen Lopetegui has been under much pressure as West Ham United manager recently. There have been many names linked with replacing him at the London Stadium. However, his side can take heart from their 1-1 draw with a strong AFC Bournemouth — who are now sixth in the Premier League.
The Hammers remain 14th in the Premier League but are seven points above the relegation zone. Lopetegui's side have difficult fixtures approaching with games against Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool and Manchester City.
Bournemouth–West Ham Premier League player ratings
Below, we're rating the West Ham players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Lukasz Fabianski (GK): 8
The 39-year-old rolled back the years to produce many fine saves. Fabianski could do nothing about Enes Unal's free-kick which rescued a point for Bournemouth. The Polish goalkeeper has cemented himself as West Ham's number one — having played their last eight Premier League games ahead of Alphonse Areola.
Vladimir Coufal (RB): 7
Coufal was solid defensively and got into good attacking positions. However, he blazed a shot wide, and his crossing / final ball could have been better.
Dinos Mavropanos (CB): 6
Mavropanos performed well but he did give away the free-kick late on that Unal scored from.
Max Kilman (CB): 8
Excellent performance from Kilman, who made excellent blocks and goal-line clearances. Kilman is a real leader at the back for West Ham.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (LB): 7
Wan-Bissaka had to be disciplined in this game, with Mohammed Kudus playing in front of him. However, he still put a great cross in for Niclas Fullkrug where the German should have scored. It was also Wan-Bissaka's cross that hit Tyler Adams' hand that led to West Ham's penalty.
Midfielders
Edson Alvarez (CDM): 7
Protected the back line well and stepped into defence when he needed to. Took one for the team and got booked for it. Alvarez also tried his luck with a shot from range.
Thomas Soucek (CM): 7
Kept things ticking in midfield and came close to scoring just before the break.
Carlos Soler (CM): 7
Had a shot deflected just wide, which came close and should have gone out for a corner. Soler was also booked, which was his fifth of the season — meaning he will miss the next match against Brighton.
Forwards
Lucas Paqueta (RW): 7
Paqueta was less effective playing in an unusual position for him on the right. However, the Brazilian still dispatched his penalty with ease to give the Hammers the lead.
Jarrod Bowen (ST): 7
Bowen was unlucky not to give West Ham the lead when his shot struck the crossbar. The captain filled in well up front with Michail Antonio recovering from his car crash and with Fullkrug and Danny Ings both on the bench.
Mohammed Kudus (LW): 7
Played an excellent through ball for Bowen who went on to hit the woodwork. Kudus impressed again when running at defenders. Many supporters were not happy to see him replaced when Oliver Scarles came on in the 75th minute.
Substitutes
- Niclas Fullkrug, 7/10
- Oliver Scarles, 6/10
- Crysencio Summerville, 6/10
- Kaelan Casey, N/A