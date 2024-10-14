Premier League table: 3 wild relegation scenarios still in play
We are only seven games into the Premier League season. However, the division is already starting to take shape.
Big clubs such as Manchester United, Everton and West Ham United are still lurking in the bottom half of the Premier League. If these teams cannot improve their form, then they will be in for a relegation battle.
Premier League table
TEAM
RECORD (last five games)
POINTS
Liverpool
W-L-W-W-W
18
Man City
W-W-D-D-W
17
Arsenal
D-W-D-W-W
17
Chelsea
D-W-W-W-D
14
Aston Villa
W-W-W-D-D
14
Brighton
D-D-D-L-W
12
Newcastle
W-W-L-D-D
12
Fulham
D-D-W-W-L
11
Tottenham
L-L-W-W-L
10
Nottingham Forest
D-W-D-L-D
10
Brentford
W-L-L-D-W
10
West Ham
L-D-L-D-W
8
Bournemouth
W-L-L-W-L
8
Man United
L-W-D-L-D
8
Leicester
L-D-D-L-W
6
Everton
L-L-D-W-D
5
Ipswich
D-D-D-D-L
4
Crystal Palace
D-D-D-L-L
3
Southampton
L-L-D-L-L
1
Wolves
D-L-L-L-L
1
Could Manchester United go down?
It is almost unfeasible to see a club such as Manchester United suffer relegation from the Premier League. They have won the competition 13 times but they have been on a downward trajectory since Sir Alex Ferguson retired back in 2013.
United have not suffered relegation since 1974. However, right now, they are only five points above the drop zone. They have already lost 2-1 to Brighton. Also, they have suffered heavy 3-0 defeats to both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.
The Red Devils did manage a 0-0 draw with Aston Villa before the international break. This is a respectable result that seems to have kept Erik ten Hag in the job for now. Ten Hag is a man under immense pressure, and there are reports that the club is lining up Thomas Tuchel to replace him.
Everton have flirted with relegation recently
Everton have battled relegation recently. In the last three seasons, they have finished 15th, 17th and 16th. It looks like it will be another long campaign for Toffees fans, with the club just two places above the bottom three.
Sean Dyche has done a credible job in keeping Everton up over the last two years. However, it will take another mammoth effort to do so again.
Everton had a bad start to the campaign, where they lost their opening four games. This included games against Bournemouth and Aston Villa — where the Toffees were two goals up. However, It looks like Dyche's side have turned a corner with two draws and one win in their last three games.
Will West Ham's Julen Lopetegui gamble pay off?
West Ham decided to part company with David Moyes last summer. Moyes had the Hammers as a solid Premier League outfit and one that regularly competed in Europe. This included them winning the Europa Conference League in 2023.
Julen Lopetegui was tasked with replacing Moyes to improve the style of play. However, this looked like a poor decision as West Ham lost three out of their opening five games.
Lopetegui did manage to get the Hammers to click just before the international break with a 4-1 win over Ipswich Town. The break may have come at a bad time for the Hammers, but they will hope that it does not halt their momentum.
Which teams will likely suffer relegation?
Four teams are still yet to win a Premier League game this season: Ipswich, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ipswich have just come up from the Championship. They lost heavily to West Ham in their last game but have managed four draws so far. Kieran McKenna's side does need to turn these draws into victories if they are to stay up.
Southampton are another side that came up last season. Brentford, Manchester United, Bournemouth and Arsenal all beat them and scored three goals against Russell Martin's side. Martin plays out from the back and will not deviate from this style. However, they may need to if they continue to struggle.
It is a surprise to see Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the bottom three. They both did well last season, with their managers, Oliver Glasner and Gary O'Neil, claiming many plaudits. However, Wolves sold Pedro Neto and Max Kilman, whilst Palace lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich. Without their star players, both sides are in for a relegation battle this campaign.