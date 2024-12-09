Premier League rumors: Carrick to West Ham, Potter to Leipzig, Ashworth leaves United
- Michael Carrick could return to West Ham United as manager
- Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter linked with RB Leipzig
- Dan Ashworth unexpectedly departs Manchester United
Premier League rumors: Michael Carrick return
Michael Carrick started his career playing at West Ham United. He then moved on to Tottenham Hotspur and then Manchester United — where he won the Premier League five times. His coaching experience has seen him be an assistant and caretaker manager at United. Now, he is the boss at Middlesbrough but could return to West Ham.
According to the Mirror, "West Ham will consider swooping for Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick if the Hammers decide to sack Julen Lopetegui."
Lopetegui is under huge pressure at West Ham and could lose his job if the Hammers lose to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League tonight. West Ham will be without Michail Antonio for this game after his car crash last weekend. This leaves the Hammers with just Danny Ings and Niclas Fullkrug as center-forward options.
Graham Potter to RB Leipzig
Graham Potter is another manager who has been linked with the West Ham job. However, he could be on his way to RB Leipzig. The former Chelsea and Brighton manager has been working as a pundit recently, which is a clear sign that he is itching to start coaching again.
The Sun has reported that "Potter is in line for a shock call from RB Leipzig. Potter is keen on a return to work and the Bundesliga giants may come for him soon if results fail to improve under Marco Rose."
Leipzig are currently fourth in the Bundesliga. They have just one win, one draw and three defeats in their last five league games. Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is also in the frame to become Leipzig manager.
Dan Ashworth leaves Manchester United
Dan Ashworth left Manchester United after just five months as their sporting director. This has sparked many rumors as to why he departed so abruptly after the club made such an effort to get him in from Newcastle United.
The Manchester Evening News has revealed that "Ashworth was not in favour of appointing Ruben Amorim as the new head coach of Manchester United... Ashworth was not involved in the process of selecting Amorim and that he recommended a move for former England manager Gareth Southgate, with whom he worked at the Football Association between 2013-18."
The whole situation at United seems a real mess right now. Sir Jim Ratcliffe was supposed to bring success back to Old Trafford. However, he is becoming as unpopular as the Glazer family. The supporters' mood has not been helped by the Red Devils losing 3-2 to Nottingham Forest last Saturday.