Premier League rumors: Allegri to West Ham, Ten Hag to Leipzig, Dalot to Barca
Premier League rumors: Massimiliano Allegri to West Ham United
Julen Lopetegui suffered another embarrassing defeat as West Ham United manager yesterday as his side lost 3-1 to Leicester City. The result did not tell the full story of the match, with the Hammers missing many chances. However, Ruud van Nistelrooy took all three points in his first game in charge of the Foxes.
Lopetegui is under increasing pressure, and many managers have been linked with his position. These have included Edin Terzic and Sergio Conceicao. More big names are reportedly options for West Ham.
According to The Guardian, "Other contenders include the former Juventus manager Max Allegri, who has been pictured in London recently. There is a feeling that Graham Potter could come into contention. The former Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier, who is coaching Al-Duhail in Qatar, has been considered in the past."
Allegri would be a real coup for West Ham if they could convince him to join them. The Italian manager has won Serie A five times with Juventus and once with AC Milan. He also took Juve to the Champions League final on two occasions. He is currently available having been sacked by the Old Lady last May.
Eric ten Hag to RB Leipzig
Eric ten Hag was only sacked by Manchester United at the end of October. However, the Dutchman could swiftly return to the dugout with RB Leipzig. Patrick Berger wrote on X that Marco Rose could lose his job at Leipzig and that Ten Hag is on the Bundesliga side's "list" of possible replacements.
Ten Hag has experience in Germany, having been the manager of FC Bayern Munich II. It would be intriguing to see him at Leipzig as he would be working alongside Jurgen Klopp. The two had many battles in the Premier League when Klopp was at Liverpool. However, the German is set to join Red Bull in January as their head of global soccer.
Diogo Dalot to Barcelona
Diogo Dalot of Manchester United has recently been linked with Real Madrid. However, their priorities for a new right-back are still with signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool. This could pave the way for Dalot to join the other biggest club in Spain, Barcelona.
Caught Offside has reported, "that Real’s La Liga rivals, Barcelona, are expected to muscle in on any deal were the player himself to hint at a potential move away."
Dalot has made 11 appearances in the Premier League this season for United. He has filled in at left-back and left midfield, as well as at right-back.