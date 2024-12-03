Premier League rumors: Conceicao to West Ham, Dalot to Real Madrid, Wharton to City
- Sergio Conceicao could be an option for West Ham United
- Manchester United's Diogo Dalot is on Real Madrid's radar
- Manchester City are interested in midfielder Adam Wharton
Premier League rumors: Sergio Conceicao to West Ham United
The pressure is back on Julen Lopetegui at West Ham United after his side lost 5-2 to Arsenal last weekend. The Hammers face Leicester City tonight, and it could be devastating for Lopetegui if his side does not beat the Foxes.
Many managers, including Edin Terzic, have been linked with replacing Lopetegui. Terzic would be a popular choice for West Ham fans as he served as Slaven Bilic's assistant at the club. He also guided Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final last season.
The Hammers are looking across Europe for a potential new manager. According to The Guardian, "West Ham are considering Sergio Conceicao as a replacement for Julen Lopetegui."
Conceicao was a good player who represented the likes of Inter Milan, Lazio and FC Porto. He also played 56 times for Portugal. Conceicao was most recently the manager of Porto — who he won the Primeira Liga three times with.
Diogo Dalot to Real Madrid
It has been no secret that Real Madrid are interested in signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool. However, Los Blancos are not putting all their eggs in one basket with Alexander-Arnold.
Relevo has reported that (translated from Spanish), "they have also shown interest in Manchester United's right back, the Portuguese Diogo Dalot... to get the Portuguese player out of Old Trafford they would have to start talking about 50 million euros."
Dalot would be an expensive option for Real Madrid, especially as they could sign Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer. The England right-back's contract at Liverpool expires next summer.
Adam Wharton to Manchester City
Manchester City have missed Rodri since the defensive midfielder got injured against Arsenal last September. Pep Guardiola's side does not have a natural replacement for the Ballon d'Or winner and they have now not won in their last seven games in all competitions.
One player who could become as good as Rodri in the holding midfield role is Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton. He is just 20 years old and already an England international. The player represented Palace eight times in the Premier League this season before suffering a groin injury.
MailOnline has revealed that "City are among the Premier League clubs monitoring Wharton’s situation closely ahead of the winter."
With Rodri not expected to be back until much later in the campaign, if Wharton can regain fitness, then he could save City's season.