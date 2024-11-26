West Ham player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Newcastle?
The pressure was eased off of Julen Lopetegui's shoulders as his West Ham United side shocked Newcastle United with a 2-0 win at St James' Park on Monday night. There have been reports recently that Lopetegui could be sacked but this result will buy the Spanish manager more time.
West Ham is 14th in the Premier League but just three points behind Newcastle, who are tenth. The Hammers have another tough fixture this weekend as they face Arsenal. However, after that, they will have winnable fixtures against Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Bournemouth.
Newcastle–West Ham Premier League player ratings
Below, we're rating the West Ham players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Lukasz Fabianski (GK): 7
Fabianski has shared goalkeeping responsibilities with Alphonse Areola this season. However, Fabianski can now regard himself as West Ham's number one with a flawless display in his fourth straight Premier League appearance this campaign.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB): 8
Wan-Bissaka is often regarded as a solid defender who does not offer much going forward. However, he proved doubters wrong by flying forward to score the goal to make it 2-0.
Jean-Clair Todibo (CB): 6
He was solid but had to come off due to injury after 57 minutes. His replacement, Dinos Mavropanos, had a good game, so Todibo may be fretting about losing his place in the side.
Max Kilman (CB): 7
He did an excellent job in keeping Alexander Isak quiet. It is surely only a matter of time before Kilman gets an England call-up.
Emerson (LB): 8
The full-backs were West Ham's strength as they offered surprise attacks. Tomas Soucek headed in Emerson's corner to give the east London side the lead.
Midfielders
Lucas Paqueta (CDM): 8
He may still have betting allegations clouding over him. However, Paqueta did not let this affect his performance on the field as he shone playing in a deeper role.
Tomas Soucek (CDM): 8
Scored an excellent header to give the Hammers the lead. Soucek was also a strong presence in midfield.
Carlos Soler (CAM): 7
Soler impressed in midfield with his one and two-touch passing. He replaced Guido Rodriguez in the starting lineup and should keep his place.
Forwards
Jarrod Bowen (RW): 8
Another fantastic display from West Ham's captain. Bowen assisted Wan-Bissaka's goal that sealed the victory.
Michail Antonio (ST): 7
Antonio's strong runs and physical presence made him a handful for Newcastle's defence.
Crysencio Summerville (LW): 6
Summerville has been one of West Ham's top performers this season. However, he would have liked to have been more effective in this fixture.
Substitutes
- Dinos Mavropanos, 8/10
- Vladimir Coufal, 7/10
- Danny Ings, 7/10
- Guido Rodriguez, N/A
- Andy Irving, N/A