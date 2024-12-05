Premier League rumors: Hjulmand to West Ham, Walker to Sheffield, Sir Beckham
- Another coach, Kasper Hjulmand, linked with West Ham
- Man City's Kyle Walker could return to Sheffield United
- Soccer legend David Beckham could finally be knighted
Premier League rumors: Kasper Hjulmand to West Ham United
Julen Lopetegui is still the manager of West Ham United. However, there is an expectation that he will be sacked eventually. Many managers have been linked with replacing Lopetegui, including Massimiliano Allegri, Sergio Conceicao, and Edin Terzic. Another name from European soccer can be added to the list in Kasper Hjulmand.
Florian Plettenberg posted on X, "Hjulmand is one of the candidates West Ham are considering if Julen Lopetegui would be dismissed. 52 y/o Hjulmand most recently coached the Danish national team and is currently without a club. He is ready for a new challenge."
Hjulmand took Denmark to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 — they eventually lost to England. However, his side went out at the group stage of the 2022 World Cup and lost to Germany in the last 16 of Euro 2024.
His notable club management experience was at Nordsaelland, where he won the Danish Superliga. Hjulmand also succeeded Thomas Tuchel at Mainz, but he did not last the full Bundesliga season with them.
Kyle Walker to Sheffield United
Kyle Walker is in the final two years of his contract at Manchester City. The 34-year-old is becoming a bit-part player at the club, having been left on the bench and used as a substitute on occasions recently. He has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League but could return to the club where he made a name for himself.
talkSPORT has reported that "Sheffield United are interested in re-signing Manchester City defender Kyle Walker... Walker is one of the players City will consider moving on at the end of the season in a bid to regenerate an ageing squad."
Walker is from Sheffield and made 35 appearances for the Blades before moving to Tottenham Hotspur. He then went on to City and won everything there is to win in club soccer. A move back to Sheffield United would be a fitting way to see out an impressive career.
The Blades were relegated from the Premier League last season. However, they are currently top of the Championship and could make an instant return to English soccer's top flight.
Sir David Beckham?
David Beckham's knighthood has long been overdue. His case for being knighted was not helped when leaked emails from 2013 expressed his fury at not becoming a Sir that year. However, the time may have come for the former Manchester United player to arise.
The Mirror has revealed that "the 49-year-old could finally be knighted after growing close to the King in recent months."
Beckham has no doubt done his duty for his country — playing 115 times for England. He was also instrumental in bringing the 2012 Olympics to London. Beckham has also done his fair share of charity work, notably with UNICEF.