West Ham player ratings: Who stood out in the loss vs. Leicester City?
Ruud van Nistelrooy got off to the perfect start in his reign as Leicester City manager as his new side beat West Ham United 3-1. The result moves the Foxes to 15th place in the Premier League and just two points behind the Hammers.
The scoreline did flatter Leicester, with West Ham having 31 efforts on goal — whereas Van Nistelrooy's side had just eight. The pressure has mounted on Julen Lopetegui, who now has a nervous wait as to whether he will stay on as the West Ham manager.
Leicester–West Ham Premier League player ratings
Below, we're rating the West Ham players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Lukasz Fabianski (GK): 5
Fabianski could do nothing about Leicester's first two goals. However, he was beaten at his near post by Patson Daka for their third.
Vladimir Coufal (RB): 5
Coufal was very poor defensively, especially for Leicester's second goal, as he allowed Kasey McAteer to play in Bilal El Khannouss — who scored. Emerson came on for him after 62 minutes and the Italian - who is effective going forward - should start the next game.
Dinos Mavropanos (CB): 5
Looked off the pace and played Jamie Vardy onside — who gave Leicester an early lead.
Max Kilman (CB): 5
Did okay to help prevent Vardy from being more effective. However, he was outpaced by Daka — who sealed the Foxes' victory.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (LB): 6
Wan-Bissaka was surprisingly switched to left-back to allow Coufal to come into the side. However, he was moved back to his favored right side after Emerson came on. Wan-Bissaka was one of West Ham's better defenders and now has the confidence to get forward.
Midfielders
Thomas Soucek (CDM): 6
Soucek was an aerial threat for the Hammers but was replaced by Michail Antonio after 62 minutes as West Ham chased the game.
Edson Alvarez (CDM): 6
He was solid, but bringing in Alvarez for Lucas Paqueta was a bit negative from Lopetegui as West Ham were facing a team below them in the Premier League. The Mexican often looked short of options and was forced into taking shots from range.
Carlos Soler (CAM): 6
Soler was not as effective as he has been in recent games. He was also replaced after 62 minutes for Paqueta.
Forwards
Jarrod Bowen (RW): 7
He was a threat on the right-hand side and had opportunities to score. However, Mads Hermansen made some good blocks to deny Bowen.
Danny Ings (ST): 5
Ings was handed a rare start and nearly took advantage of this as he hit the post with a header. May have now lost his place in the side with Niclas Fullkrug - who scored West Ham's consolation goal - now back from injury. Cyrscensio Summerville - who was unlucky to have been dropped - replaced Ings at the break.
Mohammed Kudus (LW): 6
Kudus was back in the side for the first time since his red card against Tottenham Hotspur. However, he looks like he needs more time to get back up to speed with Premier League soccer. Kudus was taken off for Fullkrug late on.
Substitutes
- Crysencio Summerville, 7/10
- Michail Antoniol, 5/10
- Emerson, 7/10
- Lucas Paqueta, 7/10
- Niclas Fullkrug, 8/10