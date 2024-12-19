Premier League rumors: Rashford to Atletico, Guehi to City, Unal to Getafe
- Marcus Rashford linked with Atletico Madrid from Manchester United
- Manchester City are interested in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi
- Getafe CF wants to re-sign forward Enes Unal from AFC Bournemouth
Premier League rumors: Marcus Rashford to Atletico Madrid
Marcus Rashford is set to miss Manchester United's EFL Cup match away at Tottenham Hotspur tonight after announcing that he wants to leave Old Trafford.
There has been much speculation as to where Rashford might end up. Moving to the Saudi Pro League is possible — as their clubs might be the only ones that can realistically afford him. However, he has now also been linked with a European team.
TBR Football has reported that "Rashford is attracting a prospective loan offer from Atletico Madrid as he looks to be heading towards the exit door at Old Trafford."
If Rashford can move to the La Liga club rather than to Saudi Arabia, it would boost his chances of playing for England. Atletico would have a frightening attack if they could add him to a roster that already includes Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann.
Marc Guehi to Manchester City
Marc Guehi was linked with a move to Newcastle United for much of last summer. However, the move never materialised, and he has since continued to perform well for Crystal Palace. His form could earn him a transfer to the defending Premier League champions.
According to Football Insider, "Man City are plotting a move to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi as part of a defensive overhaul after a dramatic dip in form."
City have won just one of their last 11 games in all competitions and their squad needs a rebuild. Guehi - who is just 24 - could become a key player at the Etihad Stadium for many years.
Enes Unal to Getafe
Enes Unal scored an unbelievable free-kick to rescue a point for AFC Bournemouth against West Ham United on Monday night. However, the Turkiye international could be set to return to his former club Getafe.
The president of Getafe, Angel Torres, was asked by Marca on Tuesday about the possibility of re-signing Unal and replied, "Hopefully, he scored a goal yesterday. In football anything is possible but it is difficult."
Unal has scored just twice in 13 Premier League appearances since joining Bournemouth permanently from Getafe last summer.