Newcastle player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Manchester United?
Newcastle United swept away Manchester United 2-0 in the Premier League yesterday. The scoreline flattered United, such was Newcastle's dominance at Old Trafford. Eddie Howe's side is currently fifth and in serious contention to qualify for the Champions League again.
United are 14th in the Premier League, closer in points to the relegation zone than to the top four. Criticism on Ruben Amorim's side will be harsh with Gary Neville calling them "the worst pound-for-pound team in the country." The Red Devils face Liverpool next, which is a match that could get very messy for Amorim's side.
Man United–Newcastle Premier League player ratings
Below, we're rating the Newcastle players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Martin Dubravka (GK): 7
With Nick Pope out with a knee injury, Dubravka has stepped up — keeping clean sheets in his last four Premier League games.
Kieran Trippier (RB): 7
Trippier defended well but had to be replaced by Tino Livramento after just 58 minutes due to injury.
Fabian Schar (CB): 6
Schar did make a bad pass which Kobbie Mainoo intercepted, leading to a rare United chance. The Swiss defender then got booked which means he will miss Newcastle's game on Saturday against Tottenham Hotspur.
Dan Burn (CB): 7
Dun Burn's aerial presence was great for Newcastle defensively, and he also proved a threat from set-pieces.
Lewis Hall (LB): 8
It was Hall's cross that led to Alexander Isak giving the Magpies the lead after just four minutes.
Midfielders
Sandro Tonali (CDM): 8
Tonali was playing defensive midfield but could afford to get forward regularly and should have got on the scoresheet.
Bruno Guimaraes (CM): 8
Guimaraes was key to Newcastle's dominance of the midfield. The 27-year-old's agility was too much for United's midfield pair of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, who are both 32.
Joelinton (CM): 8
Howe deserves a lot of credit for turning Joelinton from a forward into a midfielder. However, the Brazilian still got into the final third to double Newcastle's advantage with a header.
Forwards
Jacob Murphy (RW): 7
Murphy has been on fine form recently but would have been disappointed not to have scored or assisted in this game.
Alexander Isak (ST): 8
Isak is currently the best striker in the Premier League. He scored Newcastle's opener, which is his eighth goal in his last six matches in the division. He has been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona — the Magpies will do well to keep hold of him long-term.
Anthony Gordon (LW): 8
Gordon provided the cross that led to Joelinton securing Newcastle's win. The England player was a dangerous threat on the left-hand side all evening.
Substitutes
- Tino Livramento, 7/10
- Harvey Barnes N/A
- Joe Willock, N/A