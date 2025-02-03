Premier League table: Who has the toughest schedule in February?
Last weekend, we saw some astonishing results in the Premier League. This included Nottingham Forest thrashing Brighton & Hove Albion 7-0, Arsenal demolishing Manchester City 5-1, and Everton beating Leicester City 4-0. There are no easy games in the Premier League, but for some clubs, February's schedule is more daunting than others.
Premier League table
TEAM
RECORD (last five games)
POINTS
Liverpool
D-D-W-W-W
56
Arsenal
D-W-D-W-W
50
Nottingham Forest
W-D-W-L-W
47
Man City
W-D-W-W-L
41
Newcastle
W-W-L-W-L
41
Chelsea
L-D-D-W-L
40
Bournemouth
W-D-W-W-L
40
Aston Villa
W-W-D-D-L
37
Fulham
D-L-W-L-W
36
Brighton
D-W-W-L-L
34
Brentford
W-D-L-W-L
31
Crystal Palace
D-W-W-L-W
30
Man United
D-W-L-W-L
29
Tottenham
L-L-L-L-W
27
West Ham
L-L-W-L-D
27
Everton
L-L-W-W-W
26
Wolves
L-L-L-L-W
19
Leicester
L-L-L-W-L
17
Ipswich Town
D-L-L-L-L
16
Southampton
L-L-L-L-W
9
Manchester City's congested schedule
Man City's February is busy as they have a two-legged Champions League playoff round to contend with. These matches are against none other than the mighty Real Madrid. This is what teams get for not finishing in the top eight of the Champions League. For City, though, they only just made it into the top 24.
Pep Guardiola can rest some of his key players for their FA Cup tie this weekend — which is against Leyton Orient of League One. However, then the fixtures with Los Blancos come about, sandwiching a match against Newcastle United in between them.
City's then-remaining Premier League fixtures of the month are against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. Having seen how Arsenal dismantled City, the Reds will be licking their lips at the prospect of facing Guardiola's side later in the month. The match against Tottenham could also be tricky as Spurs got back to winning ways last weekend against Brentford.
Liverpool's quest to remain top
Arsenal are just six points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race. However, the Reds do have a game in hand, which is against Everton. This fixture was postponed earlier in the season due to a storm. The Toffees have been in resurgent form under David Moyes — winning their last three games.
This match will also be the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park as Everton are set to move to their new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock. Moyes has galvanised the Everton fanbase, and they will be up for this historic game.
The Reds start February with the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against Tottenham — who they trail 1-0. This will be a tough match as Spurs will be desperate to get to Wembley for a chance to end their trophy drought — which stretches back to 2008.
Arne Slot will be able to field a second-string lineup against Plymouth Argyle - who are bottom of the Championship - before the Everton match. However, the Reds then face ties against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Man City and then Newcastle in February. If Liverpool are to win the title this season, then they cannot afford any slip-ups.
Newcastle's Champions League hopes in the balance
Newcastle United are in a good position to make it to the EFL Cup final as they lead Arsenal 2-0 on aggregate. The return leg is this week, but Arsenal are in hot form after putting five past Man City last Sunday.
Eddie Howe would love to deliver a trophy for Newcastle this season, and they also have an FA Cup tie with Birmingham City following the Arsenal match. However, when the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia took over Newcastle, they would have had ambitions of Champions League soccer, too.
Howe did have Newcastle competing in the Champions League during the 2023/34 season. They went out at the group stage but did enjoy a famous 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain at St. James' Park.
The Magpies are currently fifth in the Premier League but have been inconsistent recently — winning three and losing two of their last five games. Following their cup matches, Newcastle plays Man City, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool in the Premier League. If Howe's side are to play in the Champions League again, then they will have to start beating the teams who are currently in the top four.