Premier League rumors: Arsenal want Watkins, Dibling to Bayern, Gerrard leaving Al-Ettifaq
Premier League rumors: Arsenal want Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa defeated Celtic 4-2 in the Champions League last night, with Ollie Watkins getting on the scoresheet. Villa was angered by Arsenal's bid for Watkins being leaked on the same day as the fixture. The club were previously enraged by West Ham United bidding for their other center-forward, Jhon Duran before they played the Hammers in the Premier League.
Duran now looks set to join the Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. It is a shame that such a talented young player is leaving European soccer already. He would be frustrated by his lack of game time at Villa. However, there is no guarantee that he will start regularly at Al-Nassr as they have Cristiano Ronaldo in his position.
Villa has also sent striker Louie Barry on loan to Championship side Hull City. Therefore, there is no chance they would let Watkins join Arsenal too. However, the Daily Mail has reported that "Arsenal have made an initial offer for Watkins which has been rejected but an improved attempt is expected."
Tyler Dibling to Bayern Munich
Tyler Dibling has been the one bright spark for Southampton in a season where they are rock bottom of the Premier League. The 18-year-old is now attracting interest from some of the top clubs across Europe.
According to The Sun, "Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also now chasing the player... Tottenham are also reportedly trying to push through a deal in this window for the player... But despite the interest in Dibling, Southampton are not keen to let him move in January."
Southampton has just six points in the Premier League. Although they are all but relegated, they are still playing for pride. Dibling will no doubt move on from the Saints in the summer if he does not transfer in this window. He is too good to be in the Championship where Southampton are destined to be.
Steven Gerrard to leave Al-Ettifaq
Steven Gerrard was a very respected coach when he was at Rangers. However, his time at Aston Villa was poor, and he has not been able to rebuild his reputation in the Saudi Pro League — Gerrard is now set to quit Al-Ettifaq.
Ben Jacobs posted on X: "Gerrard has asked to leave Al-Ettifaq and a departure is expected imminently. Michael Beale also set to leave. Ettifaq have not sacked Gerrard. He has asked to leave for personal reasons. Club respectful of his decision and an exit package being finalised. Not necessarily the end of Gerrard’s relationship with Saudi as he could be open to a role in football development there."
Gerrard had some top players with him whilst he was at Ettifaq — including Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson. However, Henderson's stint in Saudi Arabia was short-lived, and he is now playing for Ajax.
The Liverpool legend leaves Ettifaq with the club 12th in the Saudi Pro League. It is uncertain what his managerial career will look like going forward. Gerrard may get another chance at Rangers in the future. However, he might have to manage in the Championship like his former England teammate Frank Lampard is doing at Coventry City.