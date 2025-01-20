Premier League rumors: Ten Hag to Dortmund, Antony to Betis, Guilherme to Al-Hilal
- Erik ten Hag could be Borussia Dortmund's next manager
- Antony is set to join Real Betis on loan from Man United
- West Ham United winger Luis Guilherme linked with Al-Hilal
Premier League rumors: Erik ten Hag to Borussia Dortmund
Erik ten Hag was sacked by Manchester United earlier in the season. He was replaced by Ruben Amorim but results have not improved with the Red Devils lying in 13th place in the Premier League. That is no longer Ten Hag's problem though and the Dutchman could soon return to management in the Bundesliga.
Florian Plettenberg posted on X: "Nuri Sahin faces a decisive UCL match on Tuesday in Bologna to secure his position as head coach of Borussia Dortmund. Should Sahin be forced to leave, Erik ten Hag is considered a serious candidate, as previously revealed. This is partly because he would be immediately available, having recently been spotted in Dortmund."
Ten Hag knows German soccer as he was the head coach of Bayern Munich II. The Bundesliga could be a great place for him to rebuild his reputation as a manager. Dortmund are currently 10th in the Bundesliga and have lost their last three games in the division. Surely, the only way would be up for the club if Ten Hag is to take over.
Ten Hag could be joined at the Black and Yellow with his former player Marcus Rashford. However, Sky Sports has reported that "A deal for Marcus Rashford to leave Manchester United in this window is looking increasingly difficult. Borussia Dortmund will continue to push but the finances remain a big issue as they would require United to contribute a substantial percentage of his wages."
Antony to Real Betis
Antony's transfer to Manchester United from Ajax has been a disaster. He has scored just five times, with three assists in 62 Premier League games. This is a poor return for a player who cost the Red Devils £85m. However, his Old Trafford nightmare could soon be over with a move to La Liga.
Fabrizio Romano revealed on X: " Antony to Real Betis, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties with Man United too. Documents being checked; then time for travel and medical tests. United will let him leave on loan deal with 𝐧𝐨 buy clause. He’ll be formally back to United in June."
Betis are 12th in La Liga and managed by former Manchester City and West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini. Their roster includes former Premier League players Hector Bellerin, Pablo Fornals, Adrian and Giovani Lo Celso.
Luis Guilherme to Al-Hilal
West Ham United fans thought the club were signing the next Brazilian superstar when 18-year-old Luis Guilherme joined the Hammers from Palmeiras. However, he has made just five substitute appearances for West Ham in the Premier League, and his time at the London Stadium could be coming to an end.
According to Sky Sports, "Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have explored the conditions of a deal for West Ham winger Luis Guilherme. There are other Saudi clubs interested too. The Hammers are listening to offers and are looking to recoup the £25m they paid Palmeiras in the summer."
Guilherme could replace Neymar at Al-Hilal. Neymar was linked with the Chicago Fire of MLS. However, it now appears that he is heading back to Brazil. Fabrizio Romano announced on X: "Neymar Jr, close to returning to Santos as the Brazilian club has now submitted formal loan proposal! Santos are waiting for green light from Al Hilal, timing depends on the Saudi club."