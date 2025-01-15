Premier League rumors: Guessand to West Ham, Barry to Celtic, Tomori to Newcastle
- Evann Guessand of Nice could solve West Ham United's striker crisis
- Celtic FC are interested in taking Louie Barry on loan from Aston Villa
- Fikayo Tomori linked with a return to the Premier League with Newcastle
Premier League rumors: Evann Guessand to West Ham United
West Ham United have had awful luck with their center-forwards this season. Michail Antonio, their all-time top goalscorer in the Premier League, broke his leg in a car accident. Germany international Niclas Fullkrug arrived at the club with a big reputation but had an Achilles problem and is now out with a hamstring injury.
Club captain Jarrod Bowen - who is predominantly a winger - filled in at center-forward but suffered a foot injury. This leaves the Hammers with Danny Ings as their only recognised striker. However, Graham Potter only trusted him with a substitute appearance in their 3-2 win over Fulham yesterday.
It is clear that West Ham needs to bring in a center-forward, and many names have been linked. MailOnline has reported that "West Ham have been looking closely at Evann Guessand of Nice." Also, ESPN has revealed that "West Ham United are in active talks with Marseille for the potential transfer of striker Elye Wahi."
Guessand has one cap for the Ivory Coast and has scored eight times in 17 Ligue 1 games this season. Wahi has represented France up to the U23 level, and his record in the French top flight this campaign is three goals in 13 games.
Louie Barry to Celtic
Aston Villa recently recalled Louie Barry from Stockport County. However, instead of getting a chance in Unai Emery's roster, it looks like Barry may have to go out on loan again.
Sky Sports said, "Aston Villa will assess forward Louie Barry in training before making a decision on his future... Celtic and a host of English Championship club have made enquiries about loaning him in this window."
Barry scored 15 times for Stockport in 23 League One games during the first half of this season. He memorably scored for Villa in an FA Cup tie with Liverpool back in 2021.
Fikayo Tomori to Newcastle United
Newcastle United pursued Marc Guehi for much of last summer's transfer window. He ended up staying at Crystal Palace but the Magpies could now be turning their attention to another center-back.
According to Football Insider, "Newcastle United have had scouts in attendance at a number of AC Milan games this season as they lineup a move to sign Fikayo Tomori."
Tomori helped Milan win Serie A during the 2021/22 season. During this campaign, he was often left on the bench when Paulo Fonseca was in charge. Although, since Sergio Conceicao has taken over, Tomori has played every minute of the new manager's four games in charge.
The defender, who is now 27, has just five England caps, and his last appearance for the Three Lions came back in 2023. If Tomori were to move back to the Premier League, then it could improve his chances of playing for Thomas Tuchel's side.
Milan have also been linked with Kyle Walker and Marcus Rashford this month. If Tomori were to leave, then it could pave the way for the Rossoneri to sign both these players. At the moment, Milan can only sign one of the English players due to registration rules.