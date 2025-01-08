Premier League rumors: Potter to West Ham, Dubravka to Al-Shabab, Deschamps leaving France
- Graham Potter is set to replace Julen Lopetegui as West Ham United boss
- Newcastle's Martin Dubravka is to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab
- Former Chelsea defender Didier Deschamps is to leave France in 2026
Premier League rumors: Graham Potter to West Ham United
Julen Lopetegui is in an unfortunate position at West Ham United. He has still been taking the team's training sessions whilst the club is courting Graham Potter to be their next boss.
Sky Sports has reported that "Potter is imminently going to take charge and put him (Lopetegui) out of a job. The ex-Chelsea boss is expected to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract as the new West Ham manager."
Potter has also been linked with taking over at Everton — which could have been tempting with the club's move to their new stadium next season. However, Potter's task will be to turn around West Ham's season. The Hammers are currently 14th in the Premier League and just seven points above the relegation places.
Lopetegui was tasked with making the Hammers more entertaining to watch than David Moyes' West Ham side. The Spanish coach's style was never going to do this despite an influx of players — including Max Kilman, Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville.
At Brighton, Potter was regarded as a top coach and a future England manager. However, his time at Chelsea was disappointing, and he needs to rebuild his reputation at West Ham. It will be difficult for Potter to make a big impact at the London Stadium mid-season. West Ham should have hired him last summer when Moyes departed the club.
Martin Dubravka to Al-Shabab
Martin Dubravka looked very emotional after keeping a clean sheet in Newcastle United's 2-0 win over Arsenal in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final. The goalkeeper is set to depart the club and head to the Saudi Pro League.
Ben Jacobs posted on X: "Dubravka has agreed terms with Al-Shabab, as revealed. Shabab optimistic of completing a deal in the coming days."
Dubravka has made 171 appearances for Newcastle and also spent time on loan at Manchester United whilst at the club.
His new team, Al-Shabab, are currently sixth in the Saudi Pro League. They are managed by former Galatasaray, Turkey and AC Milan boss Fatih Terim. Shabab Club's roster includes Yannick Carrasco, Giacomo Bonaventura and Daniel Podence.
Didier Deschamps to leave France in 2026
Former Chelsea defender Didier Deschamps has had great success as the manager of France. He won the World Cup with them in 2018, got them to the final in 2022 and they were also runners-up in the 2016 Euros. However, Deschamps has now said when he will stop managing his country.
Deschamps told TF1 (translated from French), "In 2026 it will be over. In my head, it's very clear. I've done my time, with the same desire and passion to maintain France at the highest level... One has to be able to say stop, there's a life after this. The most important is for France to stay at the top as they have been for many years."
His contract with France runs until after the 2026 World Cup — which is to be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Therefore, Deschamps will have one more crack at the competition.
There has been a long-standing rumor that the former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will be the next manager of Les Bleus. As for Deschamps, he could return to club management — he coached at Monaco, Juventus and Marseille before France.