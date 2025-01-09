Premier League rumors: Rashford to West Ham, Marmoush to City, Diallo new contract
Premier League rumors: Marcus Rashford to West Ham United
West Ham United have a new manager, Graham Potter, who has replaced Julen Lopetegui. Despite the club bringing in lots of new players last summer, Potter would want the club to continue to strengthen the side.
Sky Sports has reported that "West Ham United are the latest club to show an interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. There is an acceptance it would be an extremely difficult deal to do given Rashford’s wages.
"And the growing feeling is Rashford is likely to move to a European club if United sanction a move. However, West Ham have asked to be kept updated with any developments."
Rashford's former United teammate Jesse Lingard enjoyed a fruitful spell on loan at West Ham back in 2021. Lingard's form with the Hammers got him back into the England squad, and Rashford could have a similar impact at the London Stadium.
Another option for Rashford could be Borussia Dortmund — who had Jadon Sancho on loan from United for the second half of last season. Sancho helped Dortmund get to the Champions League final, and he has since gone on to play for Chelsea.
Rashford has also been linked with Serie A teams AC Milan and Napoli. However, the cost involved in bringing in Rashford appears to be a stumbling block. United will likely have to send him out on loan whilst they still pay a large amount of his wages.
Omar Marmoush to Manchester City
Manchester City are paying the price for poor recruitment recently with Pep Guardiola's side dropping to sixth place in the Premier League. One mistake was letting Julian Alvarez join Atletico Madrid and not replacing him. This has left Erling Haaland as City's only center-forward. However, the club are looking to bring in another striker to help turn their season around.
The Guardian has revealed that "City are targeting Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush to bolster Pep Guardiola’s forward line, though signing him this month will be difficult owing to the Bundesliga club’s challenge for a Champions League place."
Marmoush has scored 13 goals in 15 Bundesliga games for Frankfurt this season. He can play as a striker and also on either wing. Frankfurt are currently third in the league and would not want to lose him mid-season.
Amad Diallo new contract
Amad Diallo has been a fantastic player for Manchester United in the Ruben Amorim era at the club. The Ivorian scored a late winner against Manchester City and then the goal to earn a draw with Liverpool last weekend.
His performances have earned him a new contract at the club. According to ESPN, "United have agreed terms on a new contract for Amad Diallo... The 22-year-old winger has signed a long-term extension to secure his future at Old Trafford."