Liverpool player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. West Ham?
Liverpool made it three wins on the bounce in the Premier League with a 5-0 demolition of West Ham United. The Reds are now eight points clear at the top of the division and have a game in hand over Nottingham Forest — who are surprisingly second.
West Ham's streak of four games unbeaten was ended. Julen Lopetegui's side are now 13th in the Premier League and one point ahead of Manchester United.
West Ham–Liverpool Premier League player ratings
Below, we're rating the Liverpool players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Alisson (GK): 6
Alisson had little to do as West Ham failed to get a shot on target. Although, he was nearly beaten by Mohammed Kudus and Luis Guilherme — who both hit the woodwork.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB): 8
A massive deflection off Max Kilman helped his shot from range into the net. If reports are true that Alexander-Arnold has agreed to join Real Madrid, then he will be a huge miss for Liverpool.
Virgil van Dijk (CB): 7
Van Dijk kept West Ham's forward quiet but also contributed to Liverpool's attack with excellent passing.
Joe Gomez (CB): 6
Unfortunately, Gomez had to go off after just 37 minutes due to a hamstring injury. He was replaced by Jarell Quansah — who helped Liverpool keep a clean sheet.
Andy Robertson (LB): 7
Robertson made a mistake early on, which gave Lucas Paqueta a chance. However, apart from that, the Scotland international was faultless.
Midfielders
Ryan Gravenberch (CDM): 7
Gravenberch kept the game ticking in Liverpool's favor with his passing. Such was the Reds' dominance that Gravenberch was taken off for Wataru Endo after 57 minutes.
Alexis Mac Allister (CDM): 7
A very good display from Mac Allister on and off the ball.
Curtis Jones (CAM): 8
Jones would have been disappointed not to have scored. However, he still assisted Mohamed Salah's first goal of the game.
Forwards
Mohamed Salah (RW): 9
Salah set up Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota's goals and got on the scoresheet himself. His phenomenal form means that Liverpool must tie him down with a new contract.
Luis Diaz (ST): 8
Diaz has found a new position for himself as a striker under Arne Slot. The Colombian scored to give Liverpool the lead.
Cody Gakpo (LW): 8
Gakpo scored a tap-in but was unlucky not to add to his assist tally. His replacement, Jota also got on the scoresheet.
Substitutes
- Jarell Quansah, 7/10
- Wataru Endo, 7/10
- Diogo Jota, 8/10
- Harvey Elliot, 6/10
- Konstantinos Tsimikas 7/10