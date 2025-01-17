Premier League rumors: Rashford to Dortmund, Solskjaer to Besiktas, Fati to West Ham
- Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Marcus Rashford
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is to be the next manager of Besiktas JK
- Barca forward Ansu Fati linked with West Ham and Tottenham
Premier League rumors: Marcus Rashford to Borussia Dortmund
Marcus Rashford was again left out of the Manchester United squad that beat Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League yesterday. The forward desperately needs a move away from Old Trafford, otherwise, he risks being frozen out by Ruben Amorim for the second half of the season.
He has been linked with AC Milan, but the Serie A club can only register one English player. They might go for Manchester City's Kyle Walker instead of Rashford. However, Rashford could still make a move to the Bundesliga. Florian Plettenberg said, "Borussia Dortmund are trying to sign Marcus Rashford."
Dortmund are currently 10th in the Bundesliga, but qualifying for the Champions League is still not out of reach. The German side needs to boost their front line as they recently let Donyell Malen join Aston Villa. Rashford would hope to make an impact at Dortmund like his former United teammate Jadon Sancho did at the club when on loan there last season.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Besiktas
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been unemployed since being sacked by Manchester United in 2021. However, the Red Devils legend is set to return to management in the Super Lig. According to Sports Digitale (translated from Turkish), "Besiktas reported to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that negotiations have begun with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer."
Besiktas are sixth in the Super Lig and have been without a manager since they parted ways with Giovanni van Bronkhorst. Their roster includes former Premier League players Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joao Mario. They also have ex-Italy and Lazio forward Ciro Immobile — who has scored 10 goals in 15 Super Lig games this campaign.
It will be intriguing to see Solksjaer rebuild his managerial reputation in Turkey. Especially as he will be up against another former United boss, Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese coach is the manager of Fenerbahce — the team that is second to Galatasaray in the Super Lig.
Ansu Fati to West Ham United
Ansu Fati was on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion from Barcelona during the 2023/24 season. Although his loan did not work out, as he scored just two goals in 19 Premier League games, Fati could get another crack at English soccer's top flight. Sport has published an article linking Fati with both West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.
Fati has played just four times without scoring or making an assist in La Liga for Barcelona this season. If he were to go to West Ham or Spurs, then he would be joining a team that is either 13th or 14th in the Premier League, respectively.
West Ham should prioritise signing a center-forward, as they currently have only Danny Ings as a fit striker. Fati can play in that position, but he is predominantly a left-winger. Tottenham could do with signing Fati as right now they are missing Timo Werner through injury.