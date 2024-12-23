Premier League rumors: Rashford's Saudi options, Nolan to Northampton, Barry is back
- Three Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in Rashford
- Kevin Nolan is set to become Northampton Town manager
- Aston Villa have recalled Louie Barry from Stockport Town
Premier League rumors: Marcus Rashford's Saudi options
Marcus Rashford was again left out of the Manchester United squad last weekend following his announcement that he wished to leave the club. This Rashford saga is becoming a distraction as United went on to lose 3-0 to AFC Bournemouth.
Rashford has been linked with three clubs from the Saudi Pro League. According to talkSPORT, "Al Ahli, Al Ittihad and Al Qadsiah are all said to hold an interest in the England international."
Al-Ahli already has a packed roster that includes former Premier League players Ivan Toney, Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez and Edouard Mendy. They are also fifth in the Saudi Pro League.
Al-Ittihad could be the most attractive option for Rashford as they are top of the division. They are managed by Laurent Blanc and have N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, Fabinho and Steven Bergwijn on their roster.
As for Al-Qadsiah — they are third in the Saudi Pro League. Rashford could play up front with former Arsenal and Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with them.
Kevin Nolan to Northampton Town
As a player, Kevin Nolan was known for getting suspended around Christmastime, so he did not have to play on Boxing Day. However, Nolan could be in for a busy festive period as he is set to become the manager of Northampton Town.
Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider has reported that "Nolan is set to be named the new Northampton manager."
Nolan played in the Premier League for Bolton Wanderers, West Ham United and Newcastle United. Since retiring, he has managed Leyton Orient and Notts County. Most recently, he has been an assistant manager at West Ham and with the England U20s.
Northampton are currently 20th in League One — which is just above the relegation zone. Nolan's experience of the EFL at Orient and Notts County will be crucial if he is to make sure they do not get relegated.
Louie Barry is back
Louie Barry burst onto the scene when he scored for Aston Villa in an FA Cup tie against Liverpool back in 2021. He has since been gaining experience on loan at Ipswich Town, Swindon Town, Milton Keynes Dons, Salford City and Stockport County.
This season at Stockport, he has scored 14 goals with three assists in 21 League One matches. This has earned him a recall to Villa. Unai Emery's side announced on their official website that, "Barry will be recalled from his loan spell at Stockport County in January. Barry will return to Bodymoor Heath in the new year for a period of assessment with the first-team squad."
The 21-year-old can play on either wing and as a striker. Barry could be like a new signing for Villa — who are sixth in the Premier League and are fifth in the Champions League.