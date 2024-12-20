Premier League rumors: Juric to Southampton, Haaland to Barcelona, Ferguson to West Ham
Premier League rumors: Ivan Juric to Southampton
Russell Martin lost his job as Southampton manager following their 5-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. The Premier League side have moved quickly in their pursuit of a new head coach.
Sky Sports has reported, "Ivan Juric has agreed an 18-month deal to become Southampton's new head coach. The Croatian manager has arrived in the UK for talks to become Russell Martin's replacement at St Mary's."
Juric has spent his entire managerial career in Italy — with clubs including Genoa, AS Roma, and Hellas Verona. He will be expected to shore up Southampton's defensive problems as they look to move on from Martin's expansive style of play. This is what the Saints need to get off the bottom of the Premier League and out of the relegation zone.
Erling Haaland to Barcelona
Manchester City has been in a slump in form recently — winning just one of their last 11 games in all competitions. Their star striker, Erling Haaland, will not be one to hang around if City continue to underperform.
Jota Jordi revealed on El Chiringuito TV that Barcelona president Joan Laporta is in talks with Haaland's representatives about a possible transfer to the La Liga side.
Barca will one day need a replacement for Robert Lewandowski. However, it is difficult to see how they will be able to afford Haaland anytime soon.
Evan Ferguson to West Ham United
West Ham United have limited options at center-forward following Michail Antonio's injury in a car accident earlier in the season. Niclas Fullkrug has only just returned from an Achilles tendon issue and Danny Ings is regularly left on the bench. Club captain Jarrod Bowen - who is predominantly a winger - has had to fill in up front for the Hammers in recent fixtures.
Julen Lopetegui's side could add another striker to their roster in January. According to GIVEMESPORT, "West Ham United are at the front of the queue to land Evan Ferguson on loan from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion during the fast-approaching winter transfer window despite London Stadium recruitment chiefs facing competition from Leicester City and Southampton."
Ferguson is a highly rated 20-year-old from Ireland. However, he has mainly been limited to substitute appearances for Brighton this season.