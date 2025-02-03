Premier League rumors: Chilwell to Palace, Delap to United, Asensio to Villa
- Ben Chilwell set to join Crystal Palace from Chelsea
- Manchester United will attempt to sign Liam Delap
- Aston Villa to add Marco Asensio to their roster
Premier League rumors: Ben Chilwell to Crystal Palace
Ben Chilwell made just one appearance for Chelsea this season, which resulted in an EFL Cup win over Barrow. However, his Stamford Bridge nightmare is set to come to an end with a move to a Premier League rival.
The Telegraph has reported that "Chilwell will have a medical at Crystal Palace on transfer-deadline day ahead of a six-month loan from Chelsea."
Moving to Palace is a great opportunity for Chilwell to get his career back on track. Trevoh Chalobah made the same loan move for the first half of the season and Chelsea has since recalled him.
Palace had a bad start to the Premier League campaign — not winning until match day nine. However, they are now 12th in the division and beat Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford last weekend.
Liam Delap to Manchester United
Manchester United have such little faith in strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee that Ruben Amorim chose to start midfielder Kobbie Mainoo as a center-forward against Crystal Palace. United were toothless as they fell to another embarrassing defeat.
Mainoo had scored and made an assist against FCSB in the Europa League last week. However, it showed how desperate Amorim is that he chose to play him up front in the Premier League. United's lack of forward options could lead them to make a panic buy on transfer deadline day.
According to the Express, "United have entered the fray for Ipswich's sought-after striker Liam Delap. The Red Devils' transfer committee, under the guidance of boss Ruben Amorim, has identified Delap as a prime target following discussions last week."
Delap has scored nine goals in the Premier League this season, and Ipswich Town would be reluctant to sell him as they are in a relegation battle. This could lead to United paying over the odds for the striker.
Marco Asensio to Aston Villa
Aston Villa surprised many by signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United. However, their business in the transfer window is not done — with another star forward set to arrive at Villa Park.
The Daily Mail has revealed that "Aston Villa have agreed to sign Marco Asensio from French champions PSG on loan until the end of the season. The 29-year-old Spain international is currently under contract with the Parisians until June 2026."
Although Asensio has scored just two goals and made four assists in 12 Ligue 1 games this season, he has had a trophy-laden career — winning three Champions League titles with Real Madrid. Unai Emery's side is through to the last 16 of European soccer's premier competition and Villa's roster is being bolstered for a busy second half of the campaign.