FCSB vs. Manchester United: Predicted lineups, team news and Europa League score prediction
Manchester United must defeat FCSB to ensure qualification for the Europa League's last 16. A draw should be enough to secure a top-eight finish. However, a defeat could mean that the Red Devils must feature in the playoff round.
FCSB is currently eighth, so they need to win to make the round of 16. A draw or a loss would likely send the Romanian side into the playoffs.
Man United's Europa League form has been good
United's Premier League form has been poor this season — they are 12th in the division. However, they are undefeated in the Europa League with four wins and three draws. The Red Devils drew their opening three games but have since won all their matches in the competition.
Ruben Amorim's side have needed late goals to win their last two matches. Bruno Fernandes rescued United with a 92nd-minute winner against Rangers. Last weekend, Lisandro Martinez's deflected strike went in the 78th minute to secure a 1-0 win over Fulham. Amorim will be hoping that his inconsistent side will be able to defeat FCSB more comfortably.
FCSB have history in European soccer
FCSB, formerly Steuna Bucharest, won the European Cup (former name of the Champions League) in the 1985-86 season. In the final, they defeated Barcelona on penalties. They then went on to win the European Super Cup by beating Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 — the winner was scored by Gheorghe Hagi.
Hagi is a Romanian soccer legend who also played for Real Madrid and Barcelona. Since retiring, he has managed his country, Steuna Bucharest, Galatasaray and is currently in charge of Farul Constanta in the Romanian top flight.
Team news and predicted lineups
FCSB defeated UTA Arad 1-0 in the Romanian SuperLiga last weekend. Florin Tanase came off the bench to score the winner from the penalty spot and he could be in line to start against United.
FCSB predicted lineup: Tarnovanu, Cretu, M Popescu, Dawa, Kiki, Cisotti, Sut, Tanase, Baluta, Miculescu, Birligea
Altay Bayindir played in United's last Europa League, which was against Rangers, and has been used by Amorim as a goalkeeper for cup competitions. Therefore, he will be in line to start against FCSB. Alejandro Garnacho is also expected to play despite speculation that he might join Napoli or Chelsea. Marcus Rashford has been frozen out since admitting he wanted to leave Old Trafford and is expected to sit out this week's game too.
Man United predicted lineup: Bayindir, Maguire, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Collyer, Mazraoui, Diallo, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund
Historical context and prediction
This will be the first meeting between FCSB and United. The Romanian side did play Manchester City in the Champions League qualifiers back in 2016. However, City won 6-0 on aggregate over the two legs.
Despite mixed form in the Premier League recently, United have a great record in Europe and should defeat FCSB 2-0.
How to watch FCSB vs. Man United
United will take on FCSB at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 30. The match can be streamed on Paramount+.