Premier League rumors: Kelleher to Chelsea, Osimhen to United, Guardiola to Brazil
- Chelsea linked with Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher
- Victor Osimhen could be on his way to Manchester United
- Ronaldo wants Pep Guardiola to be the next Brazil manager
Premier League rumors: Caoimhin Kelleher to Liverpool
Caomhin Kelleher has done a fantastic job filling in for the injured Alisson for Liverpool this season. His form could earn him a move to a Premier League rival.
The Sun has reported that "Chelsea are plotting a summer raid on Liverpool for their goalie Caoimhin Kelleher... The Irishman is set to leave Anfield at the end of the season when the Reds welcome new shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili."
Kelleher's contract runs out next summer — so he will be able to join Chelsea on a free transfer. The goalkeeper is 25 now but has played just 20 times in the Premier League for the Reds. It looks like he will need to leave the club to ensure he plays regularly again.
He may have conceded five goals against England playing for the Republic of Ireland last week in the Nations League. However, his country needs him, and he stands a better chance of remaining their first-choice keeper if he starts for his club.
Victor Osimhen to Manchester United
Ruben Amorim is not going to have as much money to spend at Manchester United as his predecessor, Erik ten Hag. This is due to the Red Devils needing to abide by the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations. United have also undergone a cost-cutting regime since Sir Jim Ratcliffe became a minority shareholder at the club.
However, Calcio Napoli has revealed that the club could swap Joshua Zirkzee for Victor Osimhen.
Zirkzee only joined United last summer from Bologna but has scored just once in 11 games in the Premier League. This goal came in United's first league game of the season — a 1-0 win over Fulham. The striker could soon return to Serie A at Napoli — with Osimhen going the other way.
Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli but remains one of the most sought-after forwards in European soccer. United may face competition from Chelsea for his services.
Pep Guardiola to Brazil
It is still undecided as to whether Pep Guardiola will extend his stay at Manchester City beyond this season. His side is currently on a bad run of form — with four straight losses in all competitions. It may be that Guardiola needs a rest from the relentless schedule of club soccer and it could be time for him to move onto the international stage.
L'Equipe has reported that former Brazil striker Ronaldo wants to become the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation and desires Guardiola to take charge of the Selecao.
Since retiring from soccer, Ronaldo has been the owner of Real Valladolid and Cruzeiro. The former Real Madrid forward has experience in governance in the sport, but becoming the president of the CBF would be a huge task.
Carlo Ancelotti came close to becoming Brazil's manager but then opted to stay with Real Madrid. Dorival Junior is currently their head coach. However, it seems like Brazil wants a big name from Europe to lead the side.