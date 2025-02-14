Osasuna vs. Real Madrid: Predicted lineups, team news and La Liga score prediction
Real Madrid have the chance to extend their lead at the top of La Liga as they face Osasuna this weekend.
Victory for Real Madrid in the Champions League this week
Carlo Ancelotti's side twice came from behind to defeat Manchester City 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday. This puts Real Madrid in a fantastic position to reach the last 16 as they are now a goal up heading into the home leg of the fixture.
Jude Bellingham scored the winner in added time against the Premier League team. He was also on the scoresheet when Real Madrid played Osasuna earlier in the season. That game finished 4-0 with Vinicius Junior scoring a hat-trick.
Osasuna have an outside chance of European soccer
Real Madrid's opposition Osasuna are currently ninth in La Liga. However, they are just four points off Rayo Vallecano who are sixth. This means that they still have a chance of qualifying for European competition this season. Although they are unlikely to get anything from this home fixture against Los Blancos.
A notable player to watch for Osasuna is Bryan Zaragoza. The 23-year-old has three caps for Spain and is on loan at the club from Bayern Munich. The winger has scored just once but has five assists in 17 La Liga appearances this season. If Osasuna are to get anything from the game this Saturday, then they will need Zaragoza to be on form.
Team news and predicted lineups
Ancelotti's side dropped points against Atletico Madrid last time out in La Liga. Therefore, Real Madrid will likely still be at full strength despite facing City again in the Champions League next Wednesday.
Real Madrid predicted lineup: Courtois, Asensio, Tchouameni, Valverde, Mendy, Camavinga, Ceballos, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Junior
Osasuna have been on a mixed run of form in La Liga recently. They have won one, lost one and drawn three of their last five games.
Osasuna predicted lineup: Herrera, Areso, Herrando, Catena, Cruz, Moncayola, Munoz, Oroz, Garcia, Budimir, Zaragoza
Historical context and prediction
Osasuna do not have the best record against Real Madrid. They have played 94 times in their history, losing 62 times, drawing on 19 occasions and winning just 13 games.
Real Madrid will be expected to win convincingly. It would be no surprise if Ancelotti's side claim the victory 3-0.
How to watch Osasuna vs. Real Madrid
Osasuna play Real Madrid at 10:15 a.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 15. The match can be streamed on ESPN+.