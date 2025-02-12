Man City player ratings: Who stood out in the loss vs. Real Madrid?
Manchester City fought bravely against Real Madrid in the Champions League. However, they eventually lost the game 3-2 — with Jude Bellingham scoring in added time. The tie still has the second leg to go, but it will be very difficult for Pep Guardiola's team to overturn the scoreline at the Bernabeu.
Man City–Real Madrid Champions League player ratings
Below, we're rating the City players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Ederson (GK): 5
Would have given away a penalty for a foul in Vinicius Junior but he was saved by an offside flag. The goalkeeper did make saves to deny Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius. However, Ederson was in no man's land when Bellingham scored the winner.
Manuel Akanji (RB): 7
Akanji made some excellent blocks and nearly scored from a corner. However, he was taken off at half time because of injury and replaced by Rico Lewis.
Ruben Dias (CB): 7
Dias helped keep Mbappe quiet for much of the game. However, the Frenchman still managed to elude City's defence to score.
Nathan Ake (CB): 6
Ake denied a certain goal from Ferland Mendy with a fantastic block. However, he should have gotten tighter to Mbappe to stop his equaliser.
Josko Gvardiol (LB): 8
Gvardiol got forward to chest the ball down to Haaland for the Norwegian's first goal. Gvardiol is always a threat on the left flank even when up against Real Madrid's attack.
Midfielders
John Stones (CDM): 7
Stones filled in well in midfield, where he always wanted the ball and passed it efficiently. However, when Mateo Kovacic came on for Ake, Stones had to drop back into center-back. Kovacic lost former City man Brahim Diaz who scored Real Madrid's second equaliser.
Bernardo Silva (CAM): 6
Silva worked hard and was excellent when City were in possession. However, Guardiola might have been better off with another holding midfielder in his lineup.
Kevin De Bruyne (CAM): 7
De Bruyne managed to evade Real Madrid's defence on many occasions. His delivery from corners was also exceptional.
Forwards
Savinho (RW): 6
Savinho was very good at helping his teammates out defensively. He needed to be as they were up against Mbappe and Bellingham on the left side. However, this meant it was difficult for the Brazilian to contribute offensively.
Erling Haaland (CF): 9
Fired City ahead with an excellent first-touch finish. Haaland also hit the post with a deflected effort. He then gave City the lead again when slotting in his penalty. The Norwegian is often criticised for not turning up in big games. However, it does not get any bigger than facing Real Madrid in the Champions League.
Jack Grealish (LW): 7
Grealish played an excellent ball over the top of Real Madrid's defence which led to Haaland's first goal. It was a relief for Real Madrid when Grealish had to go off injured after just 30 minutes due to injury — he was replaced by Phil Foden. This was very frustrating for Grealish, who has lacked game time recently. Foden did well and won the penalty which Haaland scored from.
Substitutes
- Phil Foden, 7/10
- Rico Lewis, 6/10
- Mateo Kovacic, 7/10
- Ilkay Gundogan, N/A
- Omar Marmoush, N/A