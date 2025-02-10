Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Predicted lineups, team news and Champions League score prediction
Ahead of the season, Manchester City and Real Madrid would have both expected to finish in the top eight of the Champions League. This would have put them straight through to the round of 16 and avoided the playoffs. Both teams have underperformed in Europe this campaign and that is why they have to face each other at this stage of the competition.
Manchester City avoided FA Cup upset
Last Saturday, City were facing an embarrassing FA Cup defeat to Leyton Orient of League One. However, goals from Abdukodir Khusanov and Kevin De Bruyne spared the Cityzens' blushes and sent them through to the next round.
Pep Guardiola's side have been poor domestically as well this campaign. They have already been knocked out of the EFL Cup and are fifth in the Premier League. They face a battle to finish in the top four to make sure that they qualify for the Champions League for next season.
Real Madrid dropped points in La Liga
Real Madrid are top of La Liga but only just. They are just one point ahead of Atletico Madrid and two in front of Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti's side had the chance to extend their lead last weekend but they could only draw 1-1 with Atletico.
Kylian Mbappe scored Los Blancos' goal against their city rivals. The Frenchman has been criticised at times this season but he has still scored 22 goals, with three assists in 34 games in all competitions. He is yet to win the Champions League in his illustrious career.
Team news and predicted lineups
Guardiola was able to rest some players against Orient but his side will return to full strength.
Man City predicted lineup: Ederson, Nunes, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Silva, Haaland
Ancelotti will field a similar side to the one that drew with Atletico in La Liga.
Real Madrid predicted lineup: Courtois, Asensio, Tchouameni, Vallejo, Garcia, Valverde, Ceballos, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Junior
Historical context and prediction
There is nothing to separate City and Real Madrid in a head-to-head record. They have played each other 12 times in the Champions League with each team winning four, losing four and drawing four. However, when it comes to lifting the trophy, Los Blancos have won it 15 times, when City have triumphed just once in the competition.
Man City have home advantage this week but their form recently has been mixed. Therefore, Ancelotti's side could just edge it 2-1.
How to watch Man City vs. Real Madrid
City play Real Madrid at 03:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The match can be streamed on Paramount+.