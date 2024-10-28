The Bears Way: Caleb Williams' heart breaks in two the second Commanders complete Hail Mary
It was supposed to be a homecoming for Caleb Williams. The former Gonzaga College High hotshot returned to the DMV with his new team, the Chicago Bears. Instead, it was a miracle for the Washington Commanders, courtesy of teammate Tyrqiue Stevenson.
Instead of doing his job, Stevenson opted to taunt fans on the Hail Mary and then neglected to recognize the play before running back over and tipping the ball to Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown for the losing score. Williams' reaction? Pure disgust.
While many will bring back the play that Williams made at Gonzaga College High School when he hit a game-winning Hail Mary against DeMatha Catholic to win the championship as a sophomore and say everything comes full circle for Williams, there is much more to look at. His play against the Commanders was extremely underwhelming.
The first few quarters for the Bears were abysmal; almost EARLY 20th-century-type football was played in the first three quarters before Williams stepped up and made the plays to give the Bears a chance to win. Yes, the handoff to Doug Kramer was beyond pathetic, and Tyrique Stevenson again going brain-dead on the final play will forever haunt this team, but Williams and the offense have to be better.
Caleb Williams was heartbroken over the loss, but he played a large role in it
The Matt Eberflus era in Chicago has been an absolute failure, and because the Bears owners are who they are, a group of individuals still stuck in the past, they won't do right and correct their mistakes when they choose to move directions in leadership. Again, it's not all on Eberflus, but he bears a lot of blame for what has happened in his tenure.
Four different instances during Eberlfus' career as HC in Chicago, the Bears had a very high win probability in the 4th quarter, and all four times, including the "Maryland Miracle" as Commanders fans want to call this latest victory, the Bears lost. How else to explain this except for coaching, although for some, it may seem harsh and unprofessional to ask.
As for Williams, Gonzaga College High was in Northwest Stadium looking to cheer him on, and his offense let them down, despite a good fourth-quarter performance. Still, the final score favors the Commanders and they are extremely happy to take the win. Meanwhile, Williams and the Bears need to find some soul-searching after such a crushing defeat. So close, but somehow, it just wasn't meant to be. It's Bears fans' lives in a nutshell, and it will not go away unless drastic changes are made.