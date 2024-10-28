Tyrique Stevenson taunting Commanders fans backfires spectacularly during Hail Mary play
By Scott Rogust
The Chicago Bears suffered perhaps the most heartbreaking loss of the 2024 season to the Washington Commanders. After scoring a go-ahead touchdown, the Bears watched Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels heave a Hail Mary pass to Noah Brown for the game-winning touchdown. Commanders fans, players, and coaches went crazy, while the Bears retreated to the locker room, taking in what was a brutal defeat.
As if the play couldn't be more brutal for Bears fans, it just got a whole lot worse.
X user Joe Abdo posted a video of the Hail Mary touchdown from the crowd. In the video, you can see Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson taunting the crowd after the football was snapped. After that, Stevenson ran towards the pass, tipped it up into the air for a potential pass breakup. But then, it landed in the waiting hands of Brown to give Washington the win.
Tyrique Stevenson's taunting backfires, plays a role in Commanders' Hail Mary TD
Yeah, that play was already going to be one the Bears coaching staff would go over this upcoming week. But Stevenson taunting while the play was going on, likely won't go over too well.
In the 18-15 loss, Stevenson recorded nine total tackles (seven solo) and one pass defended.
With this loss, the Bears fall to 4-3, which isn't ideal considering the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers both won on Sunday. Even with the Vikings losing this past Thursday, the Bears are now firmly in last place in the NFC North division.
This will be a game that the Bears will remember for quite some time and in hindsight, could be one that they look back on if they do miss out on the playoffs. But this play showed how much could go wrong, and it was courtesy of Stevenson.