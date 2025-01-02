Bears can't compete with main Ben Johnson competition based on several key factors
By Kinnu Singh
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been one of the top candidates to land a head coaching job over the past two seasons. He’s repeatedly passed up opportunities to take one of those few coveted jobs.
Talented, well-run organizations rarely have head coach openings. Instead, the same few dysfunctional teams churn through head coaches every few years with no end in sight. Coaches that struggle to succeed under poor ownership and dysfunctional front offices rarely get a second chance, and Johnson has made it clear he wants to land somewhere he can build sustained success.
Johnson is entering his third offseason of head coaching interviews, and he’s expected to finally accept an offer. The Chicago Bears are desperately searching for a coach that can develop rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, and Johnson has been named as a leading candidate for their upcoming coaching vacancy. Still, there are plenty of reasons why Johnson may prefer a different team.
Ben Johnson could prefer to coach Jaguars over Bears
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested that Johnson could prefer taking a head coaching position with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Much like Chicago, the Jaguars have a struggling former first-overall pick at quarterback who offers some potential. Jacksonville, however, offers some perks that Chicago can’t match.
Fowler noted that the Jaguars could be the best option since they have “a weak division, a roster with some talent, no state income tax, small-market scrutiny and great weather.”
The AFC South has been one of the league’s worst divisions for nearly a decade. None of the teams have seemed to want to win the division ever since Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck retired, and that hasn’t changed in 2024. Jacksonville’s three divisional opponents have posted a 19-29 record this season, while Chicago’s three divisional opponents in the NFC North have combined for a staggering 39-9 record.
While the Houston Texans have already clinched the AFC South division title with a middling 9-7 record, the NFC North division winner remains uncrowned. All three of Chicago’s divisional opponents are vastly better than the Bears. The Lions and Minnesota Vikings are battling for the NFC’s No. 1 seed, while the Green Bay Packers have clinched a NFC Wild Card spot. Meanwhile, Chicago’s poor coaching and roster construction has led the team to lose 10 consecutive games.
Despite Johnson and Williams’ talent, there’s no reason to expect they would overcome an organization that has destroyed the careers of countless coaches and quarterbacks. Recent reports have also suggested that Johnson doesn’t want to work with Bears general manager Ryan Poles, and it’s hard to blame him. Poles constructed the team’s roster like a fantasy team: The Bears have plenty of talent at skill positions but lack an adequate offensive line. There are also considerable concerns about the team’s locker room culture and discipline.