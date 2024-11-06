D.J. Moore makes it pretty clear that Matt Eberflus has lost the Bears locker room
There was talk in the 2024 offseason that the Chicago Bears could potentially hit a hard reset on their coaching staff and let head coach Matt Eberflus go. Instead, as Caleb Williams entered the fray by way of the NFL Draft, they retained Eberflus. And though the Bears are off to a 4-4 start, that decision is starting to look more questionable.
Even with an abundantly more adequate roster and a solidified quarterback room, the Bears shortcomings have still persisted. Eberflus' questionable decision-making has been under fire and a Week 9 egg laid against a beatable Arizona Cardinals team didn't help quell any concerns about the head coach. His job security is very much in question but, hey, if the players are still bought in, maybe it's still worth it.
Well, he might not have that in his back pocket anymore either, at least that seems to be what wide receiver D.J. Moore's comments reflect.
During a phone interview with Bernstein and Holmes on 670 The Score, Moore was asked directly, "Has Matt Eberflus lost this football team?" And while Moore didn't outright say that was the case, his response of "I want to say no" is far from a ringing endorsement.
D.J. Moore on if Matt Eberflus has lost Bears locker room: "I want to say no."
There's a big difference in "No, he hasn't lost the locker room" and "I want to say no." Maybe that's reading way too much into how Moore answered the question but, as the sharks are starting to circle Eberflus and the critiques continue to fly, it's not a full-throated and confident answer that the head coach has buy-in from his players, much less a team captain in the case of Moore.
But in actuality, what reason does this locker room have to buy into Eberflus? The Bears are .500 on the season but that's felt like possibly the worst record they could come through the first half of the season with. Whether you're talking about the Hail Mary loss to Washington, the lifeless offensive efforts against the Texans, Colts and Cardinals, or just the general lack of enthusiasm seen on the sidelines, the vibes aren't great for a team that's still in the playoff mix.
While I'm not inside Halas Hall listening to front office conversations right now, it seems as if Eberflus' days are numbered and this only seems like more fodder for that conversation. And if someone like Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is already interested in replacing him, I'd have a hard time if I were Ryan Poles seeing that and thinking it wouldn't be a substantial upgrade.