Bears ideal Matt Eberflus replacement already being connected to Chicago
By Lior Lampert
With Matt Eberflus' time as head coach of the Chicago Bears ostensibly waning, fans are beginning to think about prospective heirs to his throne.
The Bears are in shambles. Between D.J. Moore's visible frustrations, Tyrique Stevenson's benching, and Shane Waldron's shortcomings as the offensive coordinator, it's an unmitigated disaster in Chicago. But ultimately, as the head of the snake, that all falls on Eberflus. If the team doesn't right the ship soon, the front office will take matters into their own hands and find someone else to lead them. And notably, they reportedly may not have to look far to land the optimal replacement.
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will be the top name of the upcoming offseason coaching cycle. His play-calling acumen and innovative/aggressive scheme in a points-driven league make him a coveted asset. Meanwhile, KOA Colorado's Benjamin Allbright predicts he'd welcome the Bears if it became available, which would be a tremendous and noteworthy move for the Bears.
Johnson, 38, has been an NFL coach since 2012 — starting as an offensive assistant for the Miami Dolphins. He joined Detroit's staff in 2020 as a tight ends coach, ultimately working his way up to becoming arguably the best coordinator in football.
Over the past few seasons, Detroit's had one of the most high-powered, consistent, creative and aesthetically pleasing offensive units with Johnson at the controls. They ranked in the top five in yards and points in 2022 and 2023. This year, they're seventh in the former category and first in the latter, highlighting how effectively the Lions move the ball and score.
Poaching Johnson from an NFC North rival would be a massive win for the Bears. Moreover, given their current roster construction and assertive brass led by general manager Ryan Poles, Chicago is an appealing situation to take over.
Chicago boasts a presumed franchise quarterback under center in 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, an elite receiving trio. Plus, they have an ascending young offensive line and a ferocious defense. So, Johnson taking the opportunity to coach the Bears (if it presented itself) isn't particularly shocking, considering he'll presumably have his pick of the litter.
Following the New Orleans Saints' dismissal of Dennis Allen, Eberflus has the second-shortest odds of being the league's next coach to get fired. Saying the Bears sideline general is on the hot seat might be an understatement, especially given what we've seen in recent weeks. Johnson becoming the eventual successor in Chicago may be the biggest upgrade possible.