Bears doing 'serious homework' on under-the-radar HC candidate
The Chicago Bears have been kicking the tires on just about every big name on the head coaching market in recent weeks. The net has been as wide as can be, from potential offensive gurus to pair with Caleb Williams (Lions OC Ben Johnson, Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury) to hot defensive coordinators (Aaron Glenn, Brian Flores) to culture-setters like former Titans coach Mike Vrabel.
The net got even wider on Saturday, when The Athletic's Dianna Russini added one more name to the pile of potential interview candidates. And while he might not be a coach that Bears fans are particularly familiar with right now, there are reasons to believe that he might be just the man for the job.
Bears show interest in Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver as next head coach
According to Russini, Bears GM Ryan Poles — who, for better or worse, seems to be driving the bus during this coaching search — has being doing "serious homework" on all of the above. But one candidate in particular appears to have caught his eye: Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, whom Russini says has become a hot head coaching candidate in league circles of late.
And it's not too hard to see why. A former defensive end with the Ravens and Texans, Weaver spent the past three seasons as defensive line coach in Baltimore, helping guys like Nnamdi Madubuike blossom into stars. He parlayed that success into the DC role in Miami, where he's revitalized Jalen Ramsey and has the Dolphins third in the league in total defense.
That's an impressive schematic and developmental track record. But even more enticing to the Bears is Weaver's leadership ability, with players describing him to Russini as "high energy, emotionally intelligent and someone who holds players accountable". After the disaster that was the Eberflus era, in which players seemed to be in active rebellion against their coach, Weaver seems to have the temperament — and the ability to command respect in the locker room — that Chicago could sorely use. Plus, after spending the last two years on a staff with Todd Monken and then Mike McDaniel, his offensive Rolodex figures to be extensive enough to help Chicago find a new OC who can get the most out of Caleb Williams.
Williams remains the future in Chicago, but that doesn't mean that the Bears need to find a scheme lord like Johnson as their next head coach. The most important thing for this organization right now is stability, an adult who can come in, put together a solid staff and keep everyone rowing in the same direction. It sounds like Weaver could be just that coach.