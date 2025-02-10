Bears fans chuckle at Chiefs offensive struggles in Super Bowl loss with Matt Nagy
By Criss Partee
The Kansas City Chiefs’ shocking 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX has given Chicago Bears fans plenty to chuckle about. Watching Patrick Mahomes and that “high-powered” Chiefs offense unravel under relentless Eagles pressure brought a wave of irony.
For Bears fans, their struggles hit close to home considering Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s stint in Chicago. Sunday night was an all too familiar scene for the Bears faithful.
A touch of irony for Bears fans
Bears fans couldn’t help but enjoy the spectacle. After all, Matt Nagy, who served as head coach in Chicago from 2018-21, presided over one of the most frustrating offensive periods in team history. Nagy’s inability to develop Mitchell Trubisky or craft a consistent offensive identity eventually defined his tenure. Watching Nagy lead the Chiefs into such a performance like what we witnessed Sunday night was like a flashback in Chicago.
Under Nagy, the Bears’ offense often felt stuck in neutral. Despite winning Coach of the Year in 2018, Nagy’s reputation dwindled as the team failed to capitalize on its talented defense. The offense ranked near the bottom of the league in key categories like scoring and total yards during his last couple of seasons. Although the Bears did qualify for the postseason twice under Nagy, the team’s record only got worse each year following the 12-win campaign in 2018.
Nagy’s Chiefs offense couldn’t deliver in Super Bowl LIX
For a team that thrives on explosive plays, the Chiefs’ offense looked unrecognizable. Philadelphia clamped down, allowing only 23 total (net) yards in the first half. Mahomes, a quarterback known for magic under pressure, was stifled and never allowed to get comfortable in the pocket. While rookie Xavier Worthy had a spectacular 157 receiving yards and two touchdowns late in the game, much of that was too little, too late to make a real difference in the outcome.
Philly’s defense showed up with a masterclass in efficiency, recording six sacks and 16 pressures — all without blitzing heavily. Key defensive players like Josh Sweat and Cooper DeJean wreaked havoc, forcing Mahomes to operate under constant duress. The results were ugly. Turnovers, stalled drives and an 11.4 QBR for Mahomes, the second lowest in a Super Bowl, since the stat was introduced by ESPN in 2006. These numbers highlight how Kansas City fell apart when pushed out of their comfort zone.
One glaring issue was the Chiefs’ offensive line. This game was eerily reminiscent of Super Bowl LV when the Tampa Buccaneers dominated KC and kept Mahomes on his heels all game. That night four years ago, Mahomes ran for his life all evening and was sacked three times while the Chiefs scored a measly nine points. While the offensive line for KC has improved since then, you wouldn’t have known it watching the way Philly got pressure, play after play without blitzing.
Social media reactions exemplify fans’ aggravation with Nagy
If one place captured fan reactions perfectly, it was social media as usual. Memes, tweets, and posts flooded timelines, dragging both the Chiefs and their embattled offensive coordinator. Although Kansas City did win the Super Bowl last year, it’s clear that since he arrived Mahomes stats have declined quite a bit.