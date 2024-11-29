Bears fans rejoice after team finally moves on from Matt Eberflus: Best memes, tweets
By Lior Lampert
While the Detroit Lions spoiled the Chicago Bears' Thanksgiving Day festivities, it might not have been a total loss.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus on Friday, roughly 24 hours after he went full turkey on Thanksgiving Day.
For the first time in Chicago's illustrious 100-plus-year franchise history, they've fired a head coach mid-season. If that doesn't speak to how poorly of a job Eberflus was doing, then what will? Frankly, this has been a long time coming and it's almost puzzling that the Bears didn't take action sooner. Nevertheless, based on the social media reactions, fans feel newfound optimism in the Windy City after being unshackled.
Below, we highlight some of the best memes that perfectly encapsulate how much better of a place Bears Nation is in knowing Eberflus is gone.
Bears fans rejoice after team finally moves on from Matt Eberflus: Best memes, tweets
One user "fell to [their] knees inside of Target" after hearing about the Eberflus news. Talk about relief! Excitement levels are so high that fans are trembling with enthusiasm.
The Chicago faithful is as spirited as Toronto Raptors legend Vince Carter was when he got his No. 15 jersey retired on Nov. 2. They're ready to shed tears and shout to the masses after Eberflus was relieved of his duties.
Bears fans, it's time to break out the bubbly and celebrate. The streets of Chicago are partying like it's 1999, thanks to Eberflus no longer being the picture.
Upon catching a glimpse of Eberflus' departure, Bears supporters can't contain themselves. They're brimming from ear to ear, knowing a new voice will lead their locker room from this point forward.
For anyone who's seen Goodfellas, you know what comes next. The Bears practically pulled a similar stunt on Friday, letting Eberflus do his day-after-game press conference only to dismiss him shortly after.
Eberflus wasting rookie quarterback Caleb Williams' monster second-half performance against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving was ostensibly the straw that broke the camel's back. His poor clock management cost the Bears and first-year passer what could've been an epic comeback moment amid a rather depressing campaign.