Bears fans in full panic mode that they drafted the wrong quarterback
For the first time maybe ever, Chicago Bears fans had reason to believe that they had a franchise quarterback when the team selected Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams was as highly regarded as a prospect as any quarterback drafted in recent memory.
Having Williams join a Bears team flush with talent on offense and defense, there was reason for Bears fans to not only expect their rookie quarterback to play well, but there was reason for Bears fans to believe that their team could make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Unfortunately, outside of some glimpses here and there from Williams and the Bears, this season has been frustratingly underwhelming for Bears fans.
The Bears entered their Week 10 game against the lowly New England Patriots with a 4-4 record, sitting in last place in the most competitive division in football. As annoying as that fact was, the Bears at least had an easy path to getting back above .500 against the Patriots at home. Unfortunately, a bad season took a turn for the worse with Chicago's disappointing performance. It's gone so poorly, in fact, to the point where some Bears fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to question whether the team selected the right quarterback.
Caleb Williams gives Bears fans reason to freak out during disheartening performance vs. Patriots
As of this writing, Williams has completed 14 of his 28 passing attempts for 107 yards. The Bears trail 19-3. This kind of showing against a subpar Patriots defense at home following two straight losses has given Bears fans a real reason to express their frustration.
Part of why Williams entered the season with such lofty expectations was because of the team surrounding him, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. It's hard to do much better than D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet, and D'Andre Swift, yet Williams has struggled mightily. Injuries have occurred, the coaching is bad, and the offensive line hasn't been stellar, but still, Bears fans need more than what they've gotten.
What makes this game in particular so frustrating is that there is no excuse for Williams. He's facing No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, who, in every possible way, has an inferior supporting cast. Despite having the better weapons and home-field advantage, Maye has thoroughly outplayed him.
At this point, it's fair to wonder whether the Bears should try and give Williams a mental reset of sorts by sitting him down for a game or two. They almost certainly won't do that, but with how badly things are going, it'd be hard to blame them if they did.
It's definitely too early to call Williams a bust, but as long as he struggles and guys picked after him like Maye and Jayden Daniels continue to play well, these conversations will be impossible to ignore. It's hard to fault Bears fans for entertaining them.