Bears insider floats potential Breece Hall trade with Jets that just might work

Ben Johnson is doing everything he can to replicate the offense he had in Detroit. During his tenure with the Lions, Johnson turned the Lions offense from one of the worst in the NFL to the best. He’ll be tasked with doing the same thing in Chicago. The difference is, Chicago’s way ahead of where Detroit was when Johnson got there.

He already drafted Colston Loveland out of Michigan and now he’s rumored to bring in Breece Hall from the Jets in a potential trade involving Cole Kmet. He’s quite literally building an identical offense in Chicago that he brought to prominence in Detroit.

Trade: TE Cole Kmet for RB Breece Hall



The more I think of it, the more it makes sense. #Bears #Jets — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) April 25, 2025

With Hall, the Bears would have a two-headed monster in D’Andre Swift and Hall, similar to that of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Rome Odunze and DJ Moore could end up being a solid 1-2 punch like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. And after locking down his Sam LaPorta clone in Loveland on Thursday night, he’s truly building an identical offense in the Windy City.

Can Ben Johnson replicate the same offensive success in Chicago that he had in Detroit?

I think the good thing about Johnson landing in Chicago is he already inherits a phenomenal quarterback. His system in Detroit made Jared Goff look like he was supposed to in Los Angeles. That’s why he should have no problem replicating that success in Chicago.

Along with that, he’s been aggressive in essentially building a roster that mirrors what he did in Detroit. All things told, it looks like he’s adopting the exact same system for the Bears. It’s a great philosophy because it worked so well.

Chicago needs new life when it comes to offensive efficiency. Their offense has been miserable for quite some time. You’d have to go back to the Jay Cutler days to find a respectable Bears offense. Justin Fields couldn’t get it done nor could Mitchell Trubisky.

Now the reins are turned over to Caleb Williams. He doesn’t have Matt Eberflus on the sideline anymore to screw up his skill set so he should finally make the strides we all expect him to make. He couldn’t have a better coach in Johnson either. He’s an offensive mind that will late him play and won’t waste his talent.

Johnson believes this Bears team will thrive in the same system he had in Detroit. So he’s making all the strides to replicate the personnel he had in Detroit and hoping it pans out.