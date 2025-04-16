Ben Johnson effect on Bears draft could unlock Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears are equipped with the No. 10 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and a clear mandate to improve the supporting cast around reigning No. 1 overall selection Caleb Williams. That could mean playing to the strengths of new head coach Ben Johnson.

It's been a while since there was genuine optimism in Chicago, but the Williams pick was a major turning point. Now the Bears actually have a coach fans are excited about — for good reason. Johnson engineered the NFL's most explosive offense with the Detroit Lions. Now he's with an NFC North rival, tasked with removing the Bears from noncompetitive purgatory.

Johnson made Jared Goff into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Ideally, he can do the same with Williams in Chicago. The natural gifts are plentiful for the 23-year-old signal-caller. He's a big-time athlete, comfortable scrambling outside the pocket and delivering high-level throws on the move. In today's NFL, Williams is the dream archetype for a quarterback. He can evade pressure, stress the defense as a runner, and deliver explosive plays under duress.

That said, it was a season of highs and lows for Williams as a rookie. He finished with the third-lowest completion percentage (62.5) among regular starters. He only threw six interceptions, but he took an NFL-worst 68 sacks. There's a difference, obviously, between extending plays with your legs and killing them with indecision. Williams needs to cut out the latter.

The hope is that Johnson can help that along. Don't be shocked if Chicago burns its first-round pick on a player with clear parallels to one of Johnson's most important weapons in Detroit.

Bears select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren to complement Caleb Williams in NFL mock draft

The Athletic's Dane Brugler projected all 257 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. He has the Bears selecting Penn State tight end Tyler Warren at No. 10.

"This is a pairing that grew on me the more and more I considered it," he writes. "Ben Johnson runs a decent amount of “12” personnel, which would get both Warren and Cole Kmet on the field (Kmet also has no guaranteed money left on his deal after this season). Warren can be for Chicago what Sam LaPorta was to Detroit the last two seasons."

It's hard to knock the concept. Warren was sensational in his senior campaign for the Nittany Lions, logging 104 receptions for 1,233 yards. He also ran for 218 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 8.4 yards per carry.

There were few more dynamic and versatile playmakers in college football last season. At 6-foot-6 and 257 pounds, Warren consistently generates explosive plays. He's quick enough to garner designed runs out of the backfield. He's strong enough to block in the trenches. There are very few holes in his game.

We know Johnson can make the most of an elite athlete at the tight end position. Sam LaPorta emerged as a central part of the Lions' playbook upon his arrival. He went for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie, earning his first Pro Bowl berth. Last season was a slight step back with 726 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 starts, but LaPorta was not operating at full strength. He was also sharing the wealth with a deep Lions offense.

Warren has all the tools of a special tight end. His upside ranks among the very best at the position. Chicago still has Cole Kmet, but the Bears can use both of them effectively — with Warren offering a much longer window of production at a key position. He can help Williams as a pass-catcher and as a blocker. The Bears aren't short on wide receiver talent, but Warren's size, coordination, and physicality make him a unique weapon for Williams to lean on. We know Johnson can get creative with his play calls, and Warren can run a variety of routes.

This is a match made in heaven and exactly what the Bears need to be thinking with their top-10 pick.