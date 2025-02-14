Bears can’t pass on one prospect with the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears have an obvious move with the No. 10 pick in the NFL Draft in April. They can’t afford to screw this one up either.
Caleb Williams was running for his life this season. While struggling to have a clean pocket throughout the year, Williams still had a productive rookie year. He threw for 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.
While his fellow draft-class quarterback, Jayden Daniels, outshined him this year, that doesn’t diminish what he was able to do this season. Once he gets a rejuvenated offensive line, it will go a long way in helping him further develop.
If he’s there, the Bears have to get Kelvin Banks Jr. to take care of their left tackle.
Why the Chicago Bears need to draft Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 10 pick
Ben Johnson is a brilliant offensive mind. It would be really easy to go look at some offensive weapons to play around with like he did when he was in Detroit. But the truth is, the Bears can take a chance later in the draft on skill players.
They have to get an offensive lineman. And if Will Campbell isn’t there, Kelvin Banks Jr. is the next best option. He might end up being the better fit either way.
This past season, Williams was sacked an NFL-leading 68 times this year. For context, when Joe Burrow was sacked 51 times the year the Bengals went to the Super Bowl and 32 times his rookie season before he got injured.
The Bengals opted to draft Ja’Marr Chase instead of Penei Sewell, which was criticized, but ultimately paid off when the Bengals went on to make a Super Bowl appearance. Then they addressed the offensive line the following offseason.
Chicago doesn’t have that same luxury. They need to worry about their offensive line first. Johnson can come up with a good enough offensive scheme to make it work with whoever.
According to Da Windy City, the Bears will address their defense before turning their attention to the offense. Or they’ll end up addressing that in the free agency instead of the draft. The consensus though, is they need to go after their offensive line.
Addressing their offensive line could go a long way to drastically turning things around in Chicago.