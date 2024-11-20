Where would Bears pick in the NFL Draft if the season ended today?
The NFL Draft is a fun event that millions of fans enjoy watching each year. What once used to take place behind closed doors is now one of the major dates on the NFL calendar, and each year the league seems to find a new way to make it more entertaining.
I'll admit it — I really enjoy the draft. Back in college, my buddy and I would go sit at Buffalo Wild Wings all day in our respective team jerseys so that we could stuff our faces with wings and listen to Roger Goodell call out a bunch of college kids' names. The next day, we would do it all over again. It was glorious.
I still really enjoy the draft, with one caveat. I love it in April, when it's happening. What I don't love is having to think about it in the middle of November, but unfortunately, my Chicago Bears haven't left me much choice. That's what happens when your team has spent the past month self-sabotaging a once-promising season — you look ahead to what you hope will be better times.
The Bears are 4-6 after losing to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Given the one-sided recent nature of the oldest rivalry in the NFL, of course the game had to end in a way designed to inflict maximum pain on Bears fans, with embattled head coach Matt Eberflus settling for a 46-yard Cairo Santos field goal that the Packers blocked at the buzzer.
This was the fourth loss in a row for the Bears, and their future outlook isn't much rosier. The rest of the schedule is the football equivalent of hell, as their remaining opponents have a combined record of 51-19. Unfortunately, it may actually be time to start thinking about the draft after all.
What draft pick would the Bears have if the season ended today, and what would they do with it?
The Bears are tied with two other teams at 4-6, but by virtue of having a more difficult strength of schedule, would pick after both the Dolphins and Bucs. This puts them at the 14th pick, but easily within shouting range of the top 10 if their recent slide continues.
The only chance the Bears have to be favored again this season is probably a Week 17 home game against the Seahawks. Upsets happen all the time in the NFL, but projecting the Bears, who keep finding new creative ways to lose, to finish somewhere in the range of 5-12 or 6-11 unfortunately seems to be the likeliest outcome.
Finishing with five or six wins would virtually guarantee that the Bears end up with something better than the 14th pick. For context, the Chargers were the only team last year to finish 5-12, and that slotted them in at the fifth pick. The Giants and Titans both went 6-11 last year, and they picked sixth and seventh.
Bears general manager Ryan Poles will have two mandates when this season is done. First, find a head coach that can do what Matt Eberflus has not — win. Second, pour every available resource into bolstering the offensive line, which has been a glaring weakness for Poles' entire tenure. Olin Kreutz and Kyle Long may not be playing anymore, but Poles needs to find the next great Bears linemen this offseason.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. currently has two offensive linemen in the top 25 of his Big Board ($): Kelvin Banks Jr. of Texas and Will Campbell of LSU. Kiper has Banks ranked as his sixth-best prospect, while Campbell comes in at 19th. Both could be in play for the Bears, depending on how they finish the season.
Pro Football Focus has six tackles ranked in the top 25. In their rankings, Campbell comes in at eighth, Banks at 11th, Ohio State's Josh Simmons at 15th, Minnesota's Aireontae Ersery at 17th, West Virginia's Wyatt Milum at 18th and Texas' Cameron Williams at 22nd.
The Bears badly need help on the interior line, but it appears that they'll be able to address that need later in the draft, as no guards or centers seem to currently have a first-round grade. PFF's highest-ranked guard is Georgia's Tate Ratledge at 59.
The Bears have six losses, which technically means they're still alive in the playoff hunt, but with Matt Eberflus and his 14-30 career record still leading the way, the draft will be here before we know it. Best to start preparing now.