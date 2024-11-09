Bears ridiculed by NFL GM for bringing back Matt Eberflus this season
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus might have one of the hottest seats in the NFL, despite his team being at 4-4 ahead of Week 10. While most coaches still have wiggle room at .500 at this point in the season, Eberflus isn’t most coaches.
His position with the Bears has been under scrutiny since going 3-14 in his first year at the helm. He was only able to stay in Chicago because the team finished the 2023 season strong and was gifted the No. 1 overall pick from the Carolina Panthers.
But according to a recent Washington Post article, one NFL GM believes the Bears shouldn’t have given Eberflus the chance to work with Caleb Williams this season. The GM was quoted saying that they thought Eberflus wasn’t going to have more than a season with Williams, and that the team should have “blown that up a year ago” after they were planning on taking Williams with the No. 1 pick.
And you can’t really disagree with that.
Since Eberflus has been in the Windy City, there’s been no confidence he’s going to be the one to turn this ship around. In fact, in ways the Bears have regressed under his leadership. Despite winning three straight before the bye week to get to 4-2, the Bears haven’t done much of anything since. They’ve lost two straight, one on a terrible display of how to defend a Hail Mary and the most recent loss to Arizona an embarrassing one in which they scored just nine points.
Matt Eberflus will probably get fired, even if the Bears have a winning season
Though the Bears have shown moments of promise this season, it’s still clear Eberflus probably won’t be the long-term solution for getting Chicago to be as competitive as the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers are in the NFC North. Between the very obvious locker room issues and the lack of discipline the team seems to have, everything points back to one source: the coaching staff. And it’s obvious it won’t get any better, even if the team starts winning down the stretch.
Winning doesn’t cure all. It just masks the problems. Now that the Bears are losing, we can see how fractured this team really is. The Bears were supposed to build on last season and find a way to use a young core to build toward being a playoff team. Jayden Daniels’ success with the Washington Commanders has put even more pressure on this team to get better quickly.
The difference between Washington and Chicago is the Commanders have a competent coach and a competent system in place that allows their players and quarterback to thrive. The Bears don’t seem to have that. And that will always be what holds them back until they make a regime change.
That change has to happen after this season, or the Bears will never be as good as they’re supposed to be.