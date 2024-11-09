Commanders prized trade deadline acquisition Marshon Lattimore won't make team debut just yet
The Washington Commanders addressed their biggest need just before the trade deadline, sending several draft picks to the New Orleans Saints for Marshon Lattimore.
Unfortunately a lingering hamstring injury is going to delay his debut with the Commanders at least one more week. According to Field Yates, Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Lattimore won’t be playing on Sunday.
At least one team in the division is wise about how they’re handling a key player’s hamstring injury.
Lattimore was a massive addition to the Commanders after they announced they desperately needed a cornerback. They also said they wanted more veteran leadership in the locker room. Lattimore filled both those roles.
While he isn’t playing just yet, his addition to the locker room is a step in getting him acquainted with his new team.
Washington Commanders showing their own division how to manage hamstring injuries
At least the Commanders are showing some awareness around Lattimore’s injury because the Dallas Cowboys are certainly not treating Dak Prescott’s injury as serious as they should.
They know how important Prescott is to their team so thinking about playing him and not putting him on injury reserve to let him recover seems irresponsible.
The Commanders exercising patience with Lattimore shows just how important they realize he can be for them. This season, Lattimore has yet to give up a touchdown when in coverage. He’s also only given up 114 yards to receivers he’s defending.
He isn’t necessarily going to solve all the Commanders' passing game issues, but he’s definitely going to help. And with the Commanders having young defensive backs, he can be an asset to helping them develop.
Lattimore’s debut won’t happen this week. But the Commanders are just happy to get an upgrade at a necessary position. Lattimore has had some health issues the last few seasons. He hasn’t had a full season since 2021.
That said, when he does take the field, the Commanders will be thankful they made the move. And he’ll certainly help cover up some of their defensive liabilities.