Dak Prescott willing to avoid surgery to save Cowboys' hopeless season
The Dallas Cowboys are in a stalemate of how they want to handle the current Dak Prescott injury situation. After it was revealed Prescott’s injury during the Cowboys loss to Atlanta last week was worse than they realized, all signs pointed toward a lengthy recovery.
Now, Prescott's recovery time is in even more flux.
According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Jerry Jones said during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan that the team isn’t sure if they’re going to put Prescott on injury reserve as he isn’t interested in getting surgery and missing time.
You have to admire his willingness to show up for his team, even when he physically shouldn’t. But regardless of how much you want to be on the field, sometimes leadership is knowing when to take a step back.
And during a season where the Cowboys have severely underperformed their expectations, it makes you wonder why Prescott would risk further damage that could affect his future in Dallas.
Dak Prescott wants to avoid surgery on hamstring injury
It’s one thing if Prescott was hurt as the Cowboys were amidst a playoff push and had a chance to realistically change the current trajectory of this season. But that’s not the case.
Prescott forcing his way onto the field against the Philadelphia Eagles this week simply doesn’t make sense. I’m not saying Prescott should give up on his team because it’s not going the way they expected.
I’m saying he needs to take into consideration that risking his health and risking further injuring himself isn’t worth wins and losses. If he plays and the Cowboys miraculously go on a playoff push, but he further tears his hamstring tendon off the bone, would it have been worth it?
What if he can’t suit up for the playoff run or what if he has to miss time next season by delaying surgery? Even worse, what if it affects his mobility and ability to be the dynamic playmaker he can be, the rest of his career?
That wouldn’t be worth it.
This season, Prescott has been up and down. He started the year looking like an MVP candidate. Despite the Cowboys losing, he started the season with 1,072 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions through the first four games.
Yes, the Cowboys weren’t winning, but it wasn’t because of Prescott. But since his strong start, he’s kind of cooled off, throwing interceptions in three of the last four games and just one win.
Sunday’s game against the Falcons ended a three game streak of two interceptions per game. And he has just one game this season without at least one passing touchdown.
Prescott isn’t going to be the reason the Cowboys win if he plays and he certainly won’t be the reason they don’t if he ultimately decides to get the surgery.
Cooper Rush has been a good backup for Dallas and is 4-1 as a starter in relief of Prescott. It’s simply not worth how bad things can get if he causes more damage playing in useless games.