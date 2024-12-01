Bears rumored Matt Eberflus replacement would be a massive mistake
By Lior Lampert
Week 13 of the 2024 NFL campaign will officially mark the post-Matt Eberflus era in Chicago. Moreover, it will also represent Thomas Brown's first audition opportunity to shed the interim label, if recent intel from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is any indication.
Per Fowler, Brown "will get a real look" at being the Chicago Bears full-time head coach after getting promoted twice in 17 days ($). The insider notes how the 38-year-old is "well-respected, has interviewed for several head-coaching jobs and has acquitted himself well in the process."
As Fowler mentions, Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has fared better under center in the three games while Brown has been running the offense. However, it's a small sample size. Chicago's interim head coach/play-caller has minimal professional experience in either position, making him a risky hire for a team looking to right the ship quickly.
Bears replacing Matt Eberflus with interim HC Thomas Brown would be a massive mistake
A few weeks ago, Brown was Chicago's passing game coordinator. But suddenly, after Eberlus and ex-offensive coordinator Shane Waldron were dismissed, he's at the top of the food chain. If the Bears think so highly of him, why did it take a series of unfortunate events and organizational chaos to expand his role?
Furthermore, Brown had a forgetful one-year stint before landing in Chicago as the Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator last season. Are the Bears convinced he's turned a new leaf after being part of a dismal 2-15 squad with the worst scoring unit in football?
With Williams' development hanging in the balance, the Bears must get their next coaching hire right. They need a dependable, seasoned leader. Plus, a strong supporting cast to fill out the rest of the staff is essential for Chicago. Do they believe Brown has established connections around the league to help satisfy those conditions?
Regardless, Fowler suggests the Bears "will cast the expected wide net" in search of the heir to Eberflus' throne. Chicago is (reasonably) eyeing an "offensive mind" for Williams, though having play-calling experience isn't a "prerequisite."
For whatever it's worth, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones says the Bears want their next head coach to be a 'leader of men.' Perhaps Brown fits that bill. Nevertheless, Chicago would be wise to expand their horizons during their hunt.