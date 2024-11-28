Caleb Williams hospital ball is more proof Bears should've hired Ben Johnson yesterday
By Mark Powell
Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams has loads of potential – the entire franchise knows this – but head coach Matt Eberflus isn't getting the best out of the USC product. Williams was drafted No. 1 in the 2024 NFL Draft to pave a path back to relevance for Chicago. It's only his first season, but Williams looks like more of the same with Eberflus leading the way.
Some of Williams teammates reportedly wanted him benched a few weeks back. The Bears fired their offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, midseason. Williams stood up and apologized to his teammates afterward. I'd argue the coaching staff owes Williams one of those, but it's nice to see the leadership, I guess.
Chicago's season is essentially over, barring a surprising late-season run. Against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, they had a chance to play spoiler in Motown. A bad throw by Williams sure didn't help matters, as he injured his top wide receiver DJ Moore.
Caleb Williams and the Bears deserve better than Matt Eberflus. Why not call Ben Johnson?
Williams thinks he can make every throw, and no one has told him that's not the case. In trying to throw Moore open in double-coverage, he put his best wideout in an impossible situation. An offensive mind like Johnson would've corrected Williams out of some of his coachable mistakes. Eberflus has not, and Luke Getsy sure as hell failed miserably.
Meanwhile, Johnson turned down the Washington Commanders just last offseason. He's expected to be a top coaching candidate again once the Lions season ends – hopefully for him after a Lombardi Trophy – which would provide Johnson with the closure he needs to leave Detroit.
There's no guarantee Johnson has the personality and leadership skills to be anything more than an elite coordinator. That's still very much up in the air. However, we do know Eberflus has struggled in Chicago. For some reason, the Bears remain on the fence about firing him.
If Johnson is available, I'd expect that indecision to resolve itself real quick.