Bears safety’s cryptic tweet sure sounds like he was waiting for Matt Eberflus firing
By Lior Lampert
The Chicago Bears may have lost the battle on Thanksgiving Day, but not the war. They suffered a gut-punching defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions. But oddly enough, it feels like a win, considering it led to the team finally firing now-ex-head coach Matt Eberflus.
If the social media reactions are any indication, Bears fans are parading through the streets of Chicago after Eberflus was dismissed. You'd think the club won a Super Bowl based on the widespread sense of joy and relief! But as excited about the fresh as they are, the players must be feeling that tenfold (at least).
You don't believe us? Ask Bears safety Jaquan Brisker, who ostensibly wasted no time sharing his thoughts about Eberflus' departure on X (formerly known as Twitter):
"God don’t make mistakes," Brisker stated -- merely 12 minutes after the Bears terminated Eberflus. While there's no confirmation the defensive back's post is correlated to the news, it hardly feels like a coincidence.
Jaquan Brisker's cryptic tweet sure sounds like he was waiting for the Bears to fire Matt Eberflus
Albeit non-linear, intel from ESPN's Courtney Cronin further validates that Brisker and the Bears are at ease knowing Eberflus is out of the picture. She reported how Chicago's locker room "seemed to be more resignation than indignation after coming up with another way to lose [against the Lions]." If that doesn't reflect the internal resentment toward the former sideline general, then what will?
After a 4-2 start, the Bears have dropped their past six contests, enduring several heartbreaking defeats that could've been won. But time after time, Eberflus' coaching blunders cost them, leading to his ultimate demise.
Oddly enough, Brisker has been a focal point of the Eberflus-led Bears defense, making the former's bitterness toward the latter a bit puzzling. But the NFL is a results-driven business. Eventually, something has to give. And presumably, the lack of confidence in leadership has reached a point where it's outweighing the individual success for the 2022 second-round pick.
Per Cronin's colleague, Paul "Hembo" Hembekides, the only other time the Bears replaced a head coach in-season was in 1942. And that only happened because owner/coach George Halas left Chicago to join the Navy during World War II. That alone should validate Brisker's gratification and eagerness to begin the post-Eberflus era.