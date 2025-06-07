Belmont Stakes payouts and prize money for 2025: How much do owners and jockeys win?

The third and final leg of the Horse Racing Triple Crown is set to take place on Saturday with the 157th edition of the Belmont Stakes taking place on Saturday, June 7.

For the second straight year, the Belmont Stakes won't actually be held in Belmont Park, the event's usual course. Construction continues to take place, thus making the next time the race can be held at Belmont Park in 2026.

The race being held at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York, for a second straight year changes things in a big way. The course in Saratoga Springs isn't as long as the one at Belmont Park, and instead is similar to the Kentucky Derby.

We won't see a horse racing for a Triple Crown, but we will see eight high-end horses go against each other on perhaps the biggest stage in horse racing. It doesn't get much more exciting than that. With that in mind, the money at stake for all eight participants is substantial.

157th Belmont Stakes purse: Total purse, winner's share

The Belmont Stakes purse will see a fairly substantial bump from the $1.5 million total from last year's event. Now, $2 million will be divided up between the eight participants, with 80 percent of the money going to the winner.

It might not be the largest purse amount between the three major races, but it's still a substantial chunk of change, especially for the winning horse.

157th Belmont Stakes purse: Payout, prize money for finishing position

Here's a full breakdown of how the money is allotted between the eight participating horses.

Finishing Position Belmont Stakes Prize Money Winner $1.2 million 2nd $360,000 3rd $200,000 4th $100,000 5th $60,000 6th $40,000 7th $40,000 8th $20,000

Obviously, the winner gets the most money by far, but finishing in the top four of the race will still net you a sizable amount of money. The runner-up gets $360,000, and each finisher in the top four will get at least $100,000. Winning is the ultimate goal, but a six-figure paycheck coming your way as a consolation prize wouldn't be the worst thing in the world, at the end of the day.

Belmont Stakes prize money: How much do jockeys and trainers take home?

The owners take home most of the winnings, but jockeys and trainers make a decent amount of money as well. Owners take home roughly 80 percent of the funds, leaving around 10 percent for the jockeys and trainers. This means that for the winning horse, jockeys and trainers should make around $120,000, with the owners taking home roughly $960,000.